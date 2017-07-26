Citadel: Forged with Fire: Sandbox-Rollenspiel erscheint am 29. Juli als Early-Access-Titel bei Steam - 4Players.de

Die Entwickler von Blue Island Studios (u.a. Slender: The Arrival) stellen im Video ihr Online-Rollenspiel Citadel: Forged with Fire vor, das am 29. Juli in Steams Early Access erscheint. In offener Welt sollen Spielern viele verschiedene Möglichkeiten zur Verfügung stehen, um Gebäude zu bauen, die Welt zu erkunden und zu zaubern.
Dazu heißt es in der offiziellen Pressemitteilung: "Citadel is a completely new genre for us, our biggest goal with this title is to work closely with our community to build the ultimate fantasy sandbox game that is playable online with friends.” said, Alex Tintor, managing director of Blue Isle Studios. This project has been a labor of love and we are excited for its launch onto Early Access this summer. Citadel: Forged With Fire gives players complete freedom to determine their own destiny as they become an infamous hunter of other wizards, tame mighty beasts, forge alliances with fellow players to create an imposing House of Conjurers, or visit uncharted territories to unravel their rich and intriguing history. The path you take is yours to choose..."
Zukünftig sind auch Versionen für PS4 und Xbox One vorgesehen. Der Soundtrack wurde übrigens von Gareth Cooker (Ori and the Blind Forest) komponiert.
von Alice Wilczynski,