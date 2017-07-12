Fire Pro Wrestling World: Isometrische Ringkämpfe starten im Early-Access - 4Players.de

Fire Pro Wrestling World
Entwickler: Spike Chunsoft
Publisher: Spike Chunsoft
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin

Fire Pro Wrestling World: Isometrische Ringkämpfe starten im Early-Access

Fire Pro Wrestling World () von Spike Chunsoft
Fire Pro Wrestling World () von Spike Chunsoft - Bildquelle: Spike Chunsoft
Spike Chunsoft verpasst seinem Wrestling-Spiel eine Frischzellenkur. Fire Pro Wrestling World ist gestern in Steams Early-Access gestartet und soll dem Spieler mannigfaltige Anpassungs-Optionen bieten: Von Match-Feinheiten über die Athleten bis hin zum Ring. In einigen Monaten soll die Vollversion für den PC und später auch für die PlayStation 4 veröffentlicht werden. Eine Reihe von Trailern geben einen Überblick über die Modi, die sich vor allem auf Online-Aspekte zu konzentrieren scheinen:







"The greatest grappling game returns to take on the world!
Customize every aspect of the match, from your wrestler to the ring itself, in your fight for the championship belt.
  • PLAY ONLINE
    Organize exhibition matches, tournaments, leagues, championship bouts and battle royals with players from around the world.

  • MIX UP THE RULES
    Modes include Deathmatch (steel cage, barbed wire or landmines), MMA rules and no-holds barred Gruesome Fighting.

  • UNLIMITED CUSTOMIZATION
    Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves and even more body parts to battle for custom championship belts. Personalize the ring, mat logos and even the referee!

  • REALISTIC SIMULATION
    Give your creations personalities with a robust CPU logic system that defines their every action. Does your wrestler play to the crowd, or play dirty? You provide actors for the ringside drama."

Bild

Screenshot - Fire Pro Wrestling World (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Fire Pro Wrestling World (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Fire Pro Wrestling World (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Fire Pro Wrestling World (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Fire Pro Wrestling World (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Fire Pro Wrestling World (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Fire Pro Wrestling World (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Fire Pro Wrestling World (PC)


Quelle: Steam

Kommentare

Feralus schrieb am
Es ist einfach so verdammt wundervoll :) und all die tollen Reviews auf Steam freuen mich unglaublich für die Jungs.
