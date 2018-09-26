Das Boot: Gefördertes VR-Spiel zur neuen Serie erscheint in Form einer stationären "Hologate"-Installation - 4Players.de

Der deutsche Film- und Fernsehklassiker Das Boot soll bekanntlich in Form einer Serie mit acht Episoden weitergeführt werden (von Andreas Prochaska, Bavaria Fiction, Sky Deutschland und Sonar Entertainment) und ein VR-Spiel bekommen. Zunächst wurde statt einer genauen Plattform allerdings nur verraten, dass 80.000 Euro Fördergelder des FFF Bayern in einen Prototypen fließen sollten. Eine Pressemitteilung des Münchner Entwicklers Remote Control Productions (Bus Simulator 18) erklärt jetzt, dass es sich um "Loation Based VR" handelt, und zwar mit Hilfe des Systems "Hologate" (das laut offizieller Website bereits an über 150 Orten eingerichtet wurde, z.B. in Münster und Kassel).
Mit einer solchen Installation könne man die Spannung bei einem kooperativen Tauchgang für bis zu vier Spieler (mit jeweils verschiedenen Rollen) am besten wiedergeben. Der Startschuss soll im späteren Jahresverlauf fallen, passend zum Start der TV-Serie:
"In the “Das Boot” VR experience on Hologate players are sent back to 1942 to command a class VII type German WWII U-boat and complete a dangerous mission based on historical events. In the North-Atlantic Sea, the crew is on the silent hunt for a convoy of Allied freighters but instead encounters a British destroyer. In a desperate diving maneuver the crew is trying to escape but the fierce attack of the destroyer won’t let them get away. In this immersive scenario the up to 4 players will have no other choice than to work hand-in-hand under full pressure or to sink into the dark depths of the sea.
The Hologate system is perfectly suited to let players experience the tension of naval warfare and the confinement under the sea in the most immersive way possible. “We are intrigued that the first game experience of “Das Boot” is coming to the innovative Hologate platform that really can make players feel the pressure of warfare under water” says Hendrik Lesser, CEO remote control productions. The system allows a cooperative multiplayer setup for 1-4 players which is simply tailored for the 4 different roles the “Das Boot” VR experience offers on the stations of the U-612 like periscope, steering and torpedo room."