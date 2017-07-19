Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series: Neue Batman-Staffel offiziell angekündigt - 4Players.de

Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series wird für PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One sowie Android und iOS-Geräte erscheinen. Die erste Folge wird den Titel "The Enigma" tragen und soll bereits am 8. August 2017 als Download zur Verfügung stehen. Fünf Episoden sind insgesamt geplant. Sowohl der Riddler als auch der Joker werden auftauchen. Speicherstände aus Batman: The Telltale Series können (optional) übernommen werden. Auch "Crowd Play" (Multiplayer-Feature) wird geboten.
"In this latest chapter, both Bruce Wayne and Batman will be forced into precarious new roles. The Riddler has returned to terrorize Gotham City, but his gruesome puzzles merely foreshadow an even greater crisis. With the arrival of a ruthless federal agent and the return of a still nascent Joker, Batman must navigate uneasy alliances while Bruce Wayne undertakes a perilous series of deceptions. Which of Batman's new allies will you choose to trust? And how deep into the darkness will you let Bruce descend?"