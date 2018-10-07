The Walking Dead: Die letzte Staffel: Entwicklung wird fortgesetzt; Skybound Games übernimmt den Abschluss - 4Players.de

Skybound hofft laut Variety, dass sie das ursprüngliche Telltale-Entwicklungsteam intakt halten können, um die Staffel zu beenden. Skybound hat noch nie zuvor interne Entwickler für seine Spiele eingesetzt. Skybound Games gehört zu Skybound Entertainment. Das Unternehmen wiederum wurde von Robert Kirkman (Autor der Walking Dead Comics) gegründet.
We’re SO happy to announce that we’ve reached a deal with @telltalegames that will allow Skybound to continue #TheWalkingDead: The Final Season! Let’s wrap up Clem’s story right! More details to come soon. pic.twitter.com/ShyREw65iq— Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) 7. Oktober 2018
Letztes aktuelles Video: You are still little Episode 2 Trailer