 

The Walking Dead: Die letzte Staffel: Entwicklung wird fortgesetzt; Skybound Games übernimmt den Abschluss - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
The Walking Dead: Die letzte Staffel
3D-Adventure
Entwickler: Telltale Games
Publisher: Telltale Games
Release:
2018
2018
2018
2018
14.08.2018
14.08.2018
08.2018
14.08.2018
Alias: The Walking Dead: The Final Season

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Elex [PC] - 19,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Vikings: Wolves of Midgard [PC] - 4,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Football Manager 2019 (Pre-Order) - 38,49 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dungeons 3 [PC] - 11,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Naruto to Buroto: Shinobi Striker  [PC] - 31,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Amazon Echo (2. Generation) - 69,99 (Amazon)
  • WD Elements Portable, Externe 2TB Festplatte - 59,99 (Amazon)
  • DragonBall FighterZ - 29,99 (Steam)
  • Nier Automata - 29,99 (Steam)
  • 10 Jahre GOG mit zahlreichen Jubiläumsangeboten
  • Mega Man 11 - 23,99 (Fanatical)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

The Walking Dead: Die letzte Staffel - Entwicklung wird fortgesetzt; Skybound Games übernimmt den Abschluss

The Walking Dead: Die letzte Staffel (Adventure) von Telltale Games
The Walking Dead: Die letzte Staffel (Adventure) von Telltale Games - Bildquelle: Telltale Games
Die finale Staffel von The Walking Dead wird nach dem Aus von Telltale Games (wir berichteten) doch abgeschlossen. Skybound Games meldet via Twitter, dass sie eine Eingung mit Telltale Games erzielt hätten und sie die letzten beiden Episoden fertigstellen werden, denn die Geschichte von Clementine soll ein würdiges Ende finden. Weitere Details sollen folgen.

Skybound hofft laut Variety, dass sie das ursprüngliche Telltale-Entwicklungsteam intakt halten können, um die Staffel zu beenden. Skybound hat noch nie zuvor interne Entwickler für seine Spiele eingesetzt. Skybound Games gehört zu Skybound Entertainment. Das Unternehmen wiederum wurde von Robert Kirkman (Autor der Walking Dead Comics) gegründet.


Letztes aktuelles Video: You are still little Episode 2 Trailer


Quelle: Skybound, Variety

Kommentare

Ryo Hazuki schrieb am
Ich glaube es wenn es fertig ist.
schrieb am