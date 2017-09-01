Samurai Riot: Kooperativer Arcade-Prügler mit multiplen Enden für den PC angekündigt - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Samurai Riot
Beat-em up
Entwickler: Wako Factory
Publisher: Wako Factory
Release:
09.2017

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Samurai Riot: Kooperativer Arcade-Prügler mit multiplen Enden für den PC angekündigt

Samurai Riot (Action) von Wako Factory
Samurai Riot (Action) von Wako Factory - Bildquelle: Wako Factory
Freunde fernöstlichen Gemetzels sollen bald in Samurai Riot vom französischen Entwickler Wako Factory auf ihre Kosten kommen. Lokal prügeln und schnetzeln sich ein bis zwei Spieler durch die gezeichneten Levels, die wie in klassischen Beat-em-ups seitlich scrollen. Der Steam-Release ist für September 2017 geplant.

Während der laufenden Story kann man sich auch in PvP-Kämpfen gegen den eigenen Partner wenden oder alternative Abzweigungen wählen. Die Entscheidungen führen schließlich zu einem von acht unterschiedlichen Enden. Während des Bürgerkriegs schlüpft man in die Rolle eines rätselhaften Ninjas oder eines ehrenhaften Samurai, um die instabile politische Situation zu beruhigen.

Bild

Screenshot - Samurai Riot (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Samurai Riot (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Samurai Riot (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Samurai Riot (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Samurai Riot (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Samurai Riot (PC)



"Adopt the airy gameplay of the energetic Sukane, helped by her little fox Azu, or pick the robust gameplay of the formidable Tsurumaru armed with its sharpened katana, to knock all of your enemies to the ground. The game is also playable in solo, for those who would like to take on this adventure alone!

Features

• 2D Arcade gameplay
• A unique cooperative system with devastating combined attacks
• Multi-branching storyline leading to 8 different endings
• Strong replay value: change your gameplay by choosing between various fighting schools
• Charismatic heroes with strong personalities and an arsenal of deadly attacks at their disposal
• A mix of traditional and futuristic influences for characters, art & music
• Speed-run friendly"


Letztes aktuelles Video: Cooperative Trailer


Quelle: Steam

Kommentare

MrLetiso schrieb am
Ist Online-Koop echt so schwer???
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+