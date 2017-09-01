Samurai Riot: Kooperativer Arcade-Prügler mit multiplen Enden für den PC angekündigt - 4Players.de

Während der laufenden Story kann man sich auch in PvP-Kämpfen gegen den eigenen Partner wenden oder alternative Abzweigungen wählen. Die Entscheidungen führen schließlich zu einem von acht unterschiedlichen Enden. Während des Bürgerkriegs schlüpft man in die Rolle eines rätselhaften Ninjas oder eines ehrenhaften Samurai, um die instabile politische Situation zu beruhigen.
"Adopt the airy gameplay of the energetic Sukane, helped by her little fox Azu, or pick the robust gameplay of the formidable Tsurumaru armed with its sharpened katana, to knock all of your enemies to the ground. The game is also playable in solo, for those who would like to take on this adventure alone!
Features
• 2D Arcade gameplay
• A unique cooperative system with devastating combined attacks
• Multi-branching storyline leading to 8 different endings
• Strong replay value: change your gameplay by choosing between various fighting schools
• Charismatic heroes with strong personalities and an arsenal of deadly attacks at their disposal
• A mix of traditional and futuristic influences for characters, art & music
• Speed-run friendly"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Cooperative Trailer