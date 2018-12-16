Foxhole: Foundation of War: Städtische Kriegsführung, Kampfpanzer und Superwaffen - 4Players.de

Foundation of War Update:
- "Urban Warfare - Fully realized town environments that have been built from the ground up, taking urban warfare to a new level. Players can now enter the interior of buildings to take cover or climb on top of ruined houses to gain a high ground advantage, resulting in prolonged street battles. Abandoned buildings can be garrisoned and built into mortar emplacements or outposts, providing even more tactical options for town sieges.
- Battle Tanks - The heaviest armored vehicle to date, the Battle Tank requires a crew of 5 to operate and a strong supply line to deploy effectively. This devastating machine of war introduces the unique role of the tank engineer, that is tasked with repairing and ammunition management.
- Ballistic Rocket Super Weapon - Reactivate ancient Ballistic Rocket Sites in the world. These end game super weapons demand the highest level of team effort to achieve, requiring logistics, recon, and combat roles to all work together. Rockets are capable of levelling entire towns, permanently changing the landscape of war.
- Visual Overhaul - Every square kilometer of the world has been recreated with higher fidelity assets, improved lighting, and densely populated environments, creating a richer battlefield.
- Ammunition Factory - New unique factories have been added to the world that are capable of producing specialized shells for tanks. Factions that capture and hold these strategic objectives in the world will be able to add high explosive, armor piercing, and shrapnel tank shells to their arsenal."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Foundation of War Trailer
Seit dem Early-Access-Start wurden ein World-Conquest-Modus (persistenter Modus, der mehrere Wochen läuft), diverse Technologien für den Techtree, die Möglichkeit zur Erstellung eigener Missionen und amphibische Kriegsführung eingeführt.
In Foxhole werden taktische Kämpfe aus der Draufsicht-Perspektive versprochen, bei denen die Fähigkeiten des Spielers und die Strategie wichtiger als Werte oder XP-Punkte sein sollen. Die Entwickler erklären: "Die Spieler steuern alle Elemente des Kriegs, von der Waffenherstellung über den Aufbau von Stützpunkten bis zu Strategie und Kampf. Die sich herausbildenden Strategien und Taktiken machen jeden Teil des Kriegs einzigartig. Sie bleiben anwesend in der Welt auch wenn Sie offline sind. Treten Sie als beständiger Charakter während des ganzen Krieges auf, und gewinnen Sie an Bekanntheit und Einfluss in Ihrer Gruppierung. Munition, Ressourcen und Informationen sind begrenzt, sodass die Spieler zusammenarbeiten müssen, um zu überleben. Nutzen Sie Tageszeit und Geländeeigenschaften, um sich Vorteile zu verschaffen."