Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption: Modi-, Boss- und Waffennachschub naht pünktlich zum Steam-Start - 4Players.de

Wer in Dark Star Games' Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption derzeit unter Beschäftigungsmangel leidet, könnte bald Abhilfe bekommen. Laut Another Indie (via Gematsu.com) bekommen die Fassungen des Action-Rollenspiels für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and Discord neue Spielmodi, einen frischen Boss und zwei weitere Waffen. Das Update soll pünktlich zum Steam-Start des Spiels am 19. Februar ausgeliefert werden:
"New Game+ will add three new challenges for the ultimate tests of skill. The Trial of Speed will grant Adam swiftness in exchange for losing invulnerability during dodge rolls, Trial of Consequence will make death permanent and Trial of the Sinner will combine both modifiers for the most challenging experience yet.
The haunting action RPG’s arsenal of bosses will expand with the addition of Cowardly Modic, the fowl-est boss yet, a giant deadly armored chicken. Defeat the brutal bird to unlock two weapon sets based on other bosses’ kits, twin swords and a sword and shield combo, to complement Adam’s already powerful arsenal.
Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption challenges Adam to defeat specters from his past, each based on one of the seven deadly sins. Sacrifice Adam’s vitality, strength or another trait before battle, making each fight more treacherous than the last. The perilous journey through a macabre landscape culminates in a fearsome final boss which Adam must defeat to find atonement in one of multiple endings."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Date Trailer
"New Game+ will add three new challenges for the ultimate tests of skill. The Trial of Speed will grant Adam swiftness in exchange for losing invulnerability during dodge rolls, Trial of Consequence will make death permanent and Trial of the Sinner will combine both modifiers for the most challenging experience yet.
The haunting action RPG’s arsenal of bosses will expand with the addition of Cowardly Modic, the fowl-est boss yet, a giant deadly armored chicken. Defeat the brutal bird to unlock two weapon sets based on other bosses’ kits, twin swords and a sword and shield combo, to complement Adam’s already powerful arsenal.
Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption challenges Adam to defeat specters from his past, each based on one of the seven deadly sins. Sacrifice Adam’s vitality, strength or another trait before battle, making each fight more treacherous than the last. The perilous journey through a macabre landscape culminates in a fearsome final boss which Adam must defeat to find atonement in one of multiple endings."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Date Trailer