Gunheart: Kooperative Kopfgeldjagd im All für Rift und Vive - 4Players.de

Gunheart
Shooter
Entwickler: Drifter
Publisher: Drifter
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin

Gunheart: Kooperative Kopfgeldjagd im All für Rift und Vive

Gunheart (Shooter) von Drifter
Gunheart (Shooter) von Drifter - Bildquelle: Drifter
Starship Troopers lässt grüßen: Im gestern für Steams Early-Access veröffentlichten Koop-Shooter Gunheart vom Entwickler Drifter wird man als galaktischer Käfer-Kopfgeldjäger engagiert. Am Rande der Galaxie versucht man sich ein Vermögen aufzubauen, indem man Aliens zerlegt, exotische Orte erforscht und seine Ausrüstung aufmotzt. Es werden bereits die Headsets Rift und Vive unterstützt. Die Roomscale-Alienjagd lässt sich sitzend oder stehend spielen, bietet Online-Koop und ist derzeit für 31,99 Euro erhältlich.

"Along the way you’ll master a large arsenal of weapons and unlock abilities that will reward you for working as a team.

Battle your way through hours of bug infested frontier, where the environments and encounters are remixed to make the bounties feel different every time you play. Missions are over a kilometer long and you’ll never know what’s around the next corner. When other players drop in mid mission the game will dynamically adjust the difficulty so you'll be challenged whether you're playing solo or with a crew.

Back at the hub you’ll be able to outfit your rig with an arsenal of space aged killing machines that will have you blasting, hacking and mowing ‘em down with full motion control. If you like getting a little more personal you can use your multi tool to grab barrels, crates and even badguys and use them as makeshift weapons, lob them off cliffs or just rip them limb from limb.

As a bounty hunter you’ll bring the action to the enemy, no waiting around for them to come to you. To get there you’ll be armed with a full suite of locomotion options allowing you to teleport or strafe across the field and play Room scale, standing, or seated. A full set of options allow users to easily switch between any control scheme they prefer, and additional options such as dynamic "blinders" are enable for increased comfort if desired.

Supports full cross-play between Oculus Touch and HTC Vive."

Quelle: Steam

