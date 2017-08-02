HyperBrawl Tournament: Tencent investiert in das Studio Milky Tea - 4Players.de

Tencent hat sich kürzlich nicht nur Anteile an Frontier Developments (Planet Coaster, Elite: Dangerous) für 17,7 Mio. Pfund gesichert (ca. 9% der Anteile), sondern auch ein Investment bei Milky Tea getätigt. Bei dem kleinen Studio aus Liverpool (UK) befindet sich derzeit HyperBrawl Tournament für PC und Switch in Entwicklung. Die Höhe des Investments wurde nicht genannt.

HyperBrawl Tournament ist ein an Handball erinnerndes Action-Sportspiel mit Spieler-gegen-Spieler-Angriffen in einer Arena. Die Duelle (1-gegen-1 oder 2-gegen-2) finden lokal oder online statt. Ein Einzelspieler-Trainingsmodus ist geplant. Speedball, Rocket League und Battlerite werden als Inspiration genannt.

Jonathan Holmes (Gründer und Managing Director von Milky Tea): "This partnership marks a turning-point in Milky Tea's history. The scale of it really hasn't hit home just yet, but we are all really proud to be part of the Tencent family and we couldn't ask for better partners. Everyone at Tencent has gone above and beyond our expectations to make this happen and from a personal point of view, it's a dream come true. It allows us as a team to focus on making the kind of high quality games that we've always dreamed of making. My ambition is to turn Milky Tea into a mini MTV meets Pixar of the Video Gaming World. The hard work starts now, as we take the studio onto the next level - our best work is definitely yet to come. With Tencent supporting us, it's like the studio just got some rocket fuel!"

Tencent hatte bereits im Januar 2016 Riot Games (League of Legends) gänzlich übernommen. Im Besitz der Holding befinden sich außerdem ca. 48 Prozent der Aktien von Epic Games (Unreal Enginge 4; Paragon, Fortnite) und 12 Prozent der Anteile von Activision Blizzard. Das Unternehmen zeigt ebenfalls Interesse an der Übernahme von Rovio (Angry Birds).

