UFO 50: Wilde Retro-Spielesammlung vom Spelunky-Entwickler - 4Players.de

Spelunky-Entwickler Mossmouth möchte den unbeschwerten Spaß schnelllebiger 8-Bit-Spiele einfangen: Das Team arbeitet an einer Sammlung mit ganzen 50 Minispielen im Retro-Design, welche den Namen UFO 50 trägt. Die Genres umfassen Plattformer, Shoot-em-ups, Puzzles und sogar Rollenspiele. Das PC-Spiel soll im Jahr 2018 erscheinen, später sollen noch andere Plattformen folgen. Zur offiziellen Website geht es hier.
"FAQ
Q. How big are the games?
A: In general, the games are slightly smaller than commercial 8-bit titles from the 80's, but rest assured that they are full games and not microgames or minigames! Completing the entire collection could easily take over a hundred hours.
Q. Who's doing what?
A: Each game has a director who came up with the core concept, but everyone on the team worked on games they didn't direct and helped with art, programming, and design.
Q. Are the games connected in any way?
A: The story of UFO 50 is that the games were all created in the 80's by a fictional company that was obscure but ahead of its time. They're all connected by a unique 32-color palette and other restrictions we decided on to make them feel more authentic.
Q. What kind of multiplayer is available in the collection?
A: All the games will feature a single-player mode, and roughly a third of the games will feature either cooperative or competitive multiplayer modes as well.
Q. What platforms is UFO 50 coming out on and when?
A: We're planning to release the game on PC first in 2018 and then move on to other platforms.
Q. How much will UFO 50 cost?
A: We're still deciding on the price, but we want it to be an easy purchase!"
von Jan Wöbbeking,