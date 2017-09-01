Galactic Crew: Knifflige Weltraumerkundung im Stil von FTL erscheint im September - 4Players.de

Wie in diesem Bereich üblich, hat sich auch Rommel eine sperrige Genrebezeichnung für sein Baby ausgedacht: "Roguelike Sci-Fi Space Exploration Game". Der Spieler und seine Crew erkunden eine ferne Galaxie, treiben Handel, treffen auf Wissenschaftler sowie astronomische Phänomene und motzen ihr Schiff auf. Auch das Ernten von Ressourcen, der Besuch von Stationen und die Begegnung mit Piraten sowie Kopfgeldjägern stehen auf dem Programm. Zunächst arbeitete Rommel in seiner Freizeit an dem Spiel. Doch als es immer größere Ausmaße annahm, konzentrierte er sich schließlich komplett darauf und kündigte dafür seinen damaligen Job. Zur offiziellen Website geht es hier.
"Features
- Explore a galaxy. When starting a new game, an entire galaxy is procedurally generated for you to explore. Asteroid fields can be mined, space stations offer a fair trade and solar systems offer a huge range of random events.
- Space combat. Not everyone in the outer space is friendly. So, please be careful and make sure that your crew and ship are well-armed.
- Spaceship customization. You can retrofit your spaceship at any space station. By changing the rooms, the layout and the equipment of the sapcehip, you can alter its abilities and properties to your needs.
- Planetary exploration. As soon as you have your own teleporter, you have the option to teleport your crew on a planet. There are different missions and options for you to explore!
- Game customization. You can unlock more content and game mechanics by getting in-game achievements. Each new option allows you to further customize your next game."