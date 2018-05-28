Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet: Zweiter DLC angekündigt: Betrayal of Comrades - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
Action-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Dimps
Release:
23.02.2018
23.02.2018
23.02.2018
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
59
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen ab 46,90 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
Ab 22.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Amazon Echo Dot (2. Generation) - 39,99 (Amazon)
  • Call of Duty WW2 [PC] - 27,49 (Amazon)
  • Anno 1503 Königsedition - 1,25 (Amazon)
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Xbox One] - 10,88 (Amazon)
  • L.A. Noire [PlayStation 4] - 19,99 (Amazon)
  • Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition (McGame)
  • Syberia 3 - 14,99 (McGame)
  • South Park: Der Stab der Wahrheit - 7,49 (Steam)
  • Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered - 1,79 (Steam)
  • BattleZone 98 Redux - 6,59 (GOG)
  • Age of Wonders 3 - 7,49 (IndieGala)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet - Zweiter DLC angekündigt: Betrayal of Comrades

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Rollenspiel) von Bandai Namco Entertainment
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Rollenspiel) von Bandai Namco Entertainment - Bildquelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe hat den zweiten DLC, Betrayal of Comrades, für Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet auf PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC via Steam angekündigt. Neben neuen Bossen, Charakteren und Features wird auch ein brandneues Szenario enthalten sein:

  • Neuer Handlungsbogen und neue Charaktere: Spieler bekommen die Möglichkeit, das Geheimnis um Copy-ArFA-sys zu lüften. Außerdem schließen sich die Gun Gale Online Charaktere Clarence und Shirley den Kämpfern an und unterstützen den Protagonisten auf einem neuen Schlachtfeld.
  • Neue Bosse: Zwei neue Bosse erwarten die Spieler, die vom Samurai-Stil inspiriert sind und sich entweder als Meister des Schwertkampfs oder als Scharfschütze auszeichnen.
  • Basis Erweiterung: Die Basis des Spielers wird durch ein neues Gebiet erweitert. Außerdem wird das Umgestalten und Verstärken von Accessoires hinzugefügt. Bekannte Charaktere werden die Basis des Spielers besuchen und exklusive Quests anbieten.
  • ArFA-sys Transformation: Das ArFA-sys des Spielers kann seine Persönlichkeit je nach Geschlecht verändern.

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PC)

Betrayal of Comrades ist im Season Pass des Action-Rollenspiels (zum Test) enthalten.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ambush of the Imposters DLC


Quelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
ab 46,90 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am