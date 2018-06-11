Bomber Crew: Luftiger Überlebenskampf beginnt im Juli auf Konsolen - 4Players.de

Auf dem PC ist das ungewöhnliche Survival-Spiel Bomber Crew bereits im Oktober gestartet - ab dem 10. Juli können sich auch Besitzer von Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und Nintendo Switch in die Lüfte begeben. Publisher Curve Digital hat bekanntgegeben, dass am gleichen Tag auch der Season-Pass und der erste DLC erhältlich sein wird:



"As well as releasing on PlayStation 4®, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch™ on July 10th, Bomber Crew’s Season Pass comes to console on the same date, along with the Deluxe Editions and the debut DLC pack, Secret Weapons. Bomber Crew for console, will also include the all-new Infinite Mode and leaderboards, which will also release on PC on July 10th."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer