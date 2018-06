Driftland: The Magic Revival: Zwerge im Update "Children of the Monolith" - 4Players.de

New race: Dwarves

Building-repairing Explorers and 3 unique Heroes (Berserker, Engineer and Geomancer) with 3 unique and powerful Aerial Machines (Glider, Zeppelin and Frigate), making for a total of 7 new Units!

Enriched gunpowder or Lava Bomb? 12 new Dwarven skills to further customize your Heroes (and 3 skills of the Aerial Machines, too)!

Unique Geomancy magic with 5 new spells, like resource-revealing Soil Speach!

New architecture, sounds and music (with choirs singing in Dwarven)!

New fiery biom type!

Dwarven language (the 4th language created for the game)!

3 new Achivements (Dwarven Adept, Dwarven Leader and Dwarven Overlord)



Anti-magic Defences

Dwarves can raise Anti-Magic Statues, buildings that accumulate Empire’s Mana, forming a barier that absorbs enemy spells!

Humans can unlock magic resistance of their buildings in 2 new Advancements in Paths of Progress!

Dark Elves can build Palisades around their islands, and unlock their field of magic resistance in 2 new Advancements in Paths of Progress!

Wild Elves can unlock Mallevah’s Favor spell with 2 new Advancements in Paths of Progress, gaining a ritual that protects their land from enemy magic!



Race-unique Behaviour

Dwarven Explorers will look for damaged structures and repair them!

Wild Elven Explorers will plant healing roseberry bushes for all your Units!

And there’s more to come!



Other Improvements:

Each Hero now starts with a Basic Skill (for example: Knights join your ranks with Shield of the Emperor while all the Rangers learn Eagle Eye during their training)

Reworked, more readable Skill Shops (Blacksmith, Shooting Range, Library, Castle and Marketplace)

New Paths of Progress Advancements (including Dark Elven Ritual of Avulsion - spell that allows you to extract island’s resources with your magic)

Updated animations

Updated loading screens

New Single Player starting screen

New Credits screen

Bug fixes

