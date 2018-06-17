Driftland: The Magic Revival: Zwerge im Update "Children of the Monolith" - 4Players.de

Driftland: The Magic Revival
Echtzeit-Strategie
Entwickler: Star Drifters
Publisher: -
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin

Driftland: The Magic Revival: Zwerge im Update "Children of the Monolith"

Für Driftland: The Magic Revival steht das Update 0.6.84 "Children of the Monolith" zum Download bereit. Mit dem Early-Access-Patch kommen die Zwerge als letzte Rasse sowie Anti-Magie-Verteidigungen ins Spiel. Da nun alle spielbaren Rassen enthalten sind, wollen sich die Entwickler fortan auf die Kampagnen, den Multiplayer-Modus und die Balance konzentrieren.

New race: Dwarves
  • Building-repairing Explorers and 3 unique Heroes (Berserker, Engineer and Geomancer) with 3 unique and powerful Aerial Machines (Glider, Zeppelin and Frigate), making for a total of 7 new Units!
  • Enriched gunpowder or Lava Bomb? 12 new Dwarven skills to further customize your Heroes (and 3 skills of the Aerial Machines, too)!
  • Unique Geomancy magic with 5 new spells, like resource-revealing Soil Speach!
  • New architecture, sounds and music (with choirs singing in Dwarven)!
  • New fiery biom type!
  • Dwarven language (the 4th language created for the game)!
  • 3 new Achivements (Dwarven Adept, Dwarven Leader and Dwarven Overlord)

Anti-magic Defences
  • Dwarves can raise Anti-Magic Statues, buildings that accumulate Empire’s Mana, forming a barier that absorbs enemy spells!
  • Humans can unlock magic resistance of their buildings in 2 new Advancements in Paths of Progress!
  • Dark Elves can build Palisades around their islands, and unlock their field of magic resistance in 2 new Advancements in Paths of Progress!
  • Wild Elves can unlock Mallevah’s Favor spell with 2 new Advancements in Paths of Progress, gaining a ritual that protects their land from enemy magic!

Race-unique Behaviour
  • Dwarven Explorers will look for damaged structures and repair them!
  • Wild Elven Explorers will plant healing roseberry bushes for all your Units!
  • And there’s more to come!

Other Improvements:
  • Each Hero now starts with a Basic Skill (for example: Knights join your ranks with Shield of the Emperor while all the Rangers learn Eagle Eye during their training)
  • Reworked, more readable Skill Shops (Blacksmith, Shooting Range, Library, Castle and Marketplace)
  • New Paths of Progress Advancements (including Dark Elven Ritual of Avulsion - spell that allows you to extract island’s resources with your magic)
  • Updated animations
  • Updated loading screens
  • New Single Player starting screen
  • New Credits screen
  • Bug fixes

Quelle: Star Drifters

