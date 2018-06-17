Driftland: The Magic Revival: Zwerge im Update "Children of the Monolith" - 4Players.de

New race: Dwarves
- Building-repairing Explorers and 3 unique Heroes (Berserker, Engineer and Geomancer) with 3 unique and powerful Aerial Machines (Glider, Zeppelin and Frigate), making for a total of 7 new Units!
- Enriched gunpowder or Lava Bomb? 12 new Dwarven skills to further customize your Heroes (and 3 skills of the Aerial Machines, too)!
- Unique Geomancy magic with 5 new spells, like resource-revealing Soil Speach!
- New architecture, sounds and music (with choirs singing in Dwarven)!
- New fiery biom type!
- Dwarven language (the 4th language created for the game)!
- 3 new Achivements (Dwarven Adept, Dwarven Leader and Dwarven Overlord)
Anti-magic Defences
- Dwarves can raise Anti-Magic Statues, buildings that accumulate Empire’s Mana, forming a barier that absorbs enemy spells!
- Humans can unlock magic resistance of their buildings in 2 new Advancements in Paths of Progress!
- Dark Elves can build Palisades around their islands, and unlock their field of magic resistance in 2 new Advancements in Paths of Progress!
- Wild Elves can unlock Mallevah’s Favor spell with 2 new Advancements in Paths of Progress, gaining a ritual that protects their land from enemy magic!
Race-unique Behaviour
- Dwarven Explorers will look for damaged structures and repair them!
- Wild Elven Explorers will plant healing roseberry bushes for all your Units!
- And there’s more to come!
Other Improvements:
- Each Hero now starts with a Basic Skill (for example: Knights join your ranks with Shield of the Emperor while all the Rangers learn Eagle Eye during their training)
- Reworked, more readable Skill Shops (Blacksmith, Shooting Range, Library, Castle and Marketplace)
- New Paths of Progress Advancements (including Dark Elven Ritual of Avulsion - spell that allows you to extract island’s resources with your magic)
- Updated animations
- Updated loading screens
- New Single Player starting screen
- New Credits screen
- Bug fixes
