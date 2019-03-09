Warhammer: Vermintide 2: Erster Geburtstag mit Event-Level "A Quiet Drink" - 4Players.de

Für Warhammer: Vermintide 2 ist zum ersten Geburtstag das Update 1.6 mit dem zeitbegrenzten Event-Level "A Quiet Drink" (bis zum 18. März) auf PC veröffentlicht worden. Das Change-Log findet ihr hier. Vermintide 2 kann bis Sonntagabend kostenlos bei Steam gespielt werden. Das Spiel wird ebenfalls mit Rabatt angeboten.
"Time really flies when you are having fun, and this year has flown by in hyper speed. Feels like just yesterday we ran our beta, introduced Chaos to the gamers, and premiered the extremely popular Twitch integration", sagt Martin Wahlund, CEO Fatshark. "Since the launch we have surpassed all expectations, with over two million sold games, and millions upon millions of hours played".
von Marcel Kleffmann,