Super Beat Sports: Rhythmische Sportspiel-Sammlung für Switch von Harmonix - 4Players.de

Super Beat Sports
Fun-Sport
Entwickler: Harmonix
Publisher: Harmonix
Release:
Q3 2017

Super Beat Sports: Harmonix kündigt rhythmische Sportspielsammlung für Switch an

Super Beat Sports (Sport) von Harmonix
Super Beat Sports (Sport) von Harmonix - Bildquelle: Harmonix
Wer gerne virtuell und musikalisch Sport treibt, wird bald von Rock-Band-Entwickler Harmonix bedient: Die Minispielsammlung Super Beat Sports soll noch im Herbst 2017 für Nintendos Konsole Switch erscheinen. Beim Volleyball z.B. muss man sich also nach dem Takt richten, um siegreich zu sein und gut abzuschneiden. Bis zu drei Spieler können laut Harmonix sowohl im mobilen als auch im Dock-Modus gegeneinander antreten.



"Key Features

  • Five sports-themed mini-games to test your rhythmic reflexes.
  • Play solo or with up to three friends!
  • Intuitive controls allow for horizontal or vertical Joy-Cons, or the Pro Controller.
  • Unlock new difficulty levels and compete for high scores.
  • Customize your slugger’s outfit and bat – go traditional or try something ‘special’."


Quelle: Harmonix

