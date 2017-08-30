Super Beat Sports: Rhythmische Sportspiel-Sammlung für Switch von Harmonix - 4Players.de

Wer gerne virtuell und musikalisch Sport treibt, wird bald von Rock-Band
-Entwickler Harmonix bedient: Die Minispielsammlung Super Beat Sports
soll noch im Herbst 2017 für Nintendos Konsole Switch erscheinen. Beim Volleyball z.B. muss man sich also nach dem Takt richten, um siegreich zu sein und gut abzuschneiden. Bis zu drei Spieler können laut Harmonix sowohl im mobilen als auch im Dock-Modus gegeneinander antreten.
"Key Features
- Five sports-themed mini-games to test your rhythmic reflexes.
- Play solo or with up to three friends!
- Intuitive controls allow for horizontal or vertical Joy-Cons, or the Pro Controller.
- Unlock new difficulty levels and compete for high scores.
- Customize your slugger’s outfit and bat – go traditional or try something ‘special’."