Cultist Simulator: Narratives Kartenspiel mit Lovecraft-Einflüssen erscheint Ende Mai - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Cultist Simulator
Strategie
Publisher: -
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
31.05.2018

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

    Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

    Nachrichten

    Folge uns

           
    von ,

    Cultist Simulator: Narratives Kartenspiel mit Lovecraft-Einflüssen erscheint Ende Mai

    Cultist Simulator (Strategie) von
    Cultist Simulator (Strategie) von - Bildquelle: Weather Factory (Alexis Kennedy)
    Der Cultist Simulator von Alexis Kennedy (Fallen London; Creative Director bei Sunless Sea) wird am 31. Mai 2018 für PC erscheinen (Steam, GOG.com, Humble und itch.io). In dem narrativen digitalen Kartenspiel kombiniert man verschiedene Karten (Aktionen, Objekte, Personen, Kreaturen), führt damit die Story fort und wird dadurch mächtiger.

    Beschreibung laut Hersteller: "In this 20-40 hour game, you'll:
    • Combine cards to tell your own story in a rich, Lovecraftian world of ambition, appetite and abomination. Corrupt your friends. Consume your enemies. There is never only one history.
    • Found a cult, dedicated to the Red Grail, or the Witch-and-Sister, or the Forge of Days. Recruit Believers and promote them to Disciples to serve as burglars, researchers, cat's-paws. Use your disciples to keep you fed - or feed on your disciples.
    • Unravel arcane, unacknowledged mysteries. Translate grimoires and glean their lore. Locate and pillage the Star Shattered Fane. Penetrate the realm of the Hours, and win a place in their service. Perhaps - if you are very cunning - you may even glimpse the Mansus.
    • Outwit rivals, investigators and the increasingly suspicious Authorities. Your own altered Appetites may force you to act abominably, but your Cause must not be stopped.
    • Transcend death with a story-driven legacy system. Perhaps your inheritors will complete the Rite of the Crucible Soul. Perhaps they'll find peace in a pleasing career. Perhaps they'll bring the Dawn."

    Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer


    Bild

    Screenshot - Cultist Simulator (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Cultist Simulator (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Cultist Simulator (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Cultist Simulator (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Cultist Simulator (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Cultist Simulator (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Cultist Simulator (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Cultist Simulator (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Cultist Simulator (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Cultist Simulator (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Cultist Simulator (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Cultist Simulator (PC)

    Bild

    Screenshot - Cultist Simulator (PC)


    Quelle: weatherfactory, Humble

    Kommentare

    Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
    schrieb am

    Facebook

    Google+