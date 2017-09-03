The Good Life: Neues Projekt von Swery: In "Rainy Woods" verwandeln sich die Einwohner nachts in Katzen - 4Players.de

Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro (Deadly Premonition und D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die) und sein Studio White Owls haben ihr aktuelles Projekt The Good Life
angekündigt. Auch Grounding (Crimson Dragon, Phantom Dust) und Camouflaj (Republique) sind involviert. Die Mischung aus Lebenssimulation und Rollenspiel soll bei Fig.co
via Crowdfunding bzw. Crowdinvesting finanziert werden. 1,5 Millionen Dollar sind als Ziel ausgeschrieben. Die niedrigste Unterstützungsstufe liegt bei 29 Dollar. The Good Life soll für PC (Steam) und nicht näher genannte Konsolen erscheinen.
In dem Spiel verschlägt es die Foto-Journalistin Naomi aus New York in das sehr abgeschieden liegende Dorf "Rainy Woods" in Großbritannien. In dem Dorf, in dem es weder Internet noch Mobilfunknetz oder Clubs gibt, trifft man auf allerlei Einwohner, die allesamt einem geregelten Tagesablauf nachgehen. Dort kann man mit den Leuten interagieren, kleine Minispiele lösen, Fotos machen und letztendlich Aufgaben annehmen, um Geld zu verdienen, denn es muss eine Schuld zurückgezahlt werden. In der Nacht verwandeln sich übrigens alle Dorfbewohner - und ebenfalls Naomi - in Katzen. Und als die Foto-Journalistin im Wald irgendwann auf eine Leiche stößt, ändert sich alles.
In The Good Life wird man sowohl Naomi als auch ihre Katzengestalt individuell anpassen und verbessern können. Auch die Fotokamera lässt sich modifizieren. Generell soll das Fotographieren ein wichtiges Spielelement sein - und das nicht nur, um Beweisfotos zu machen.
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)
Screenshot - The Good Life (PC)