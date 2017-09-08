Botlike: Verpixelte Zertsörungsorgie bald im Early-Access erhältlich - 4Players.de

Plündere und schieße dir den Weg frei, durch Horden von Robotern - mit diesem Aufruf startet der Hamburger Entwickler die Beschreibung seines PC-Actionspiels Botlike. Das Rogue-ähnliche Shoot-em-up im Pixel-Design ist ab Donnerstag, 14. September in Steams Early-Access erhältlich . Der grummlige alte Kriegsroboter S.I.R. häuft im Laufe des Spiels ein immer größeres Waffenarsenal an, um eine "totalitäre Roboter-Liga" zu besiegen. Zur offiziellen Website geht es hier.

"In this intense and fast-paced shoot 'em up with roguelike elements like permadeath and randomized levels, it's all about maximizing your killing game. Adapt to different situations and increasing difficulty by collecting different weapons and upgrading them. Find powerful items and use the unique item system to combine them into super items, or even ridiculously strong monster items. You will need to use every trick and advantage you've got: dash or double jump to overcome the pure number - and firepower! - of your enemies. Botlike has been in development since late 2014 and will hit steam early access on 14.09.2017.



Features

Fast paced shoot 'em up action

Play as S.I.R., an eccentric and grumpy old warbot on his path to revenge

Explore randomized levels

Collect and upgrade an arsenal of deadly weapons

Find powerful items and combine them into super- or even monster items

Use your dash, double- and wall-jump to avoid getting killed

experience permadeath (you know you love the rage)

Kill 'em all!"