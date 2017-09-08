Botlike: Verpixelte Zertsörungsorgie bald im Early-Access erhältlich - 4Players.de

"In this intense and fast-paced shoot 'em up with roguelike elements like permadeath and randomized levels, it's all about maximizing your killing game. Adapt to different situations and increasing difficulty by collecting different weapons and upgrading them. Find powerful items and use the unique item system to combine them into super items, or even ridiculously strong monster items. You will need to use every trick and advantage you've got: dash or double jump to overcome the pure number - and firepower! - of your enemies. Botlike has been in development since late 2014 and will hit steam early access on 14.09.2017.
Features
- Fast paced shoot 'em up action
- Play as S.I.R., an eccentric and grumpy old warbot on his path to revenge
- Explore randomized levels
- Collect and upgrade an arsenal of deadly weapons
- Find powerful items and combine them into super- or even monster items
- Use your dash, double- and wall-jump to avoid getting killed
- experience permadeath (you know you love the rage)
- Kill 'em all!"