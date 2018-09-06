Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Im Battle Royale werden die serientypischen 60 Frames offenbar nicht immer erreicht - 4Players.de

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 könnte laut David Vonderhaar in seinem neuen Blackout-Modus (Battle Royale) nicht immer die buttwerweichen 60 Frames pro Sekunde erreichen, für welche die Serie bekannt ist: Das verriet der Design-Director des Shooters in einer Art Turbo-Interview mit Game Informer (via Gamespot.com), in dem das Magazin ihn im Rahmen eines Videos mit 195 kurzen Fragen bombardierte.
Vonderhaar verriet leider nicht, auf welche der geplanten Plattformen er sich mit der Antwort bezog. Das Spiel könne technisch mit 60 Bildern pro Sekunde laufen und 60 Frames seien auch der Zielwert, er deutete aber an, dass das Spiel sie nicht immer halten könnte. Eine Begrenzung auf 30 Bilder pro Sekunde sei aber definitiv nicht vorgesehen. Gamespot hat noch ein paar weitere Infos aus dem Gespräch aufgelistet:
- "It will support custom games, but "not as you think of them."
- Split-screen support is "feasible," and Treyarch is testing this now.
- The map is set in northern California.
- He declined to reveal the name of the map but teased it might be located somewhere in the map.
- A second map could be added later.
- There will be dozens of characters available to play as.
- There might be character cameos from other Treyarch games and potentially other Activision titles.
- There will be no platform-exclusive DLC for Blackout.
- You'll get new characters by completing limited-time events.
- It would be "interesting" if Blackout is offered as a standalone release, but Vonderhaar wouldn't confirm anything.
- There is no cross-play."
