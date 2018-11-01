Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Echtgeld-Käufe mit COD-Points auf PS4 eingeführt; andere Plattformen sollen folgen - 4Players.de

Die COD-Points lassen sich entweder gegen Echtgeld erwerben (in Paketen von 1,99 bis 99,99 Euro) oder freispielen. Sie dienen als Zahlungsmittel für Nebulium-Plasma im Zombie-Modus (das man z.B. zur Herstellung kurzzeitiger Buffs einsetzt) sowie für das Erwerben von "Spezial-Befehlen" im vor kurzem eingeführten Schwarzmarkt: Durch das Aufsteigen in den "Black Market Tiers" erhält man allerlei kosmetische Extra-Pakete (Streams) für die Spielfigur, Waffen oder Animationen, Graffiti und dergleichen. Sie stehen laut mein-mmo.de nur zeitlich begrenzt zur Verfügung und versorgen das Spiel regelmäßig mit neuen Inhalten. Laut dem Magazin gibt es allerdings bereits zahlreiche Beschwerden unter Fans - die sich trotz der kosmetischen Natur der Extras an der Art der Umsetzung in einem Vollpreis-Spiel störten:
"Hauptkritikpunkt sind dabei die zähen Stufenaufstiege auf dem Schwarzmarkt. Der Fortschritt ist nicht an die individuelle Leistung der Spieler sondern an die reine Spielzeit gekoppelt. Der Aufwand dabei ist enorm. Zwar haben die Entwickler bereits einmal nachgebessert, doch die Zeit, die für einen Stufenaufstieg benötigt wird, ist nach Meinung zahlreicher Fans auch nach der Anpassung immer noch unverhältnismäßig hoch."
Auch auf Reddit heben einige Nutzer das Problem hervor: Nutzer "harddong" etwa spricht von über 250 Stunden Grind oder einer Investition von über 200 Dollar, um bis zur Stufe Tier 200 zu gelangen:
"No wonder the tier progression rate is so slow... If you wanted to get to Tier 200 you better be prepared to pay $200+ or grind over 250+ in-game hours, Oh and there is a time limit. This is not the way to go about it, WW2 Did it astronomically better with a ton of daily & weekly updated challenges and allowing you the option to buy the selected items you wanted (without cod points) or a 250+ hour grind. The lack of incentives in this game is very worrysome, Previous systems are significantly better. You are now having to put in around 2 hours to receive "1" item such as: Stickers, Emotes, Spray Paints and Reserves (Supply Drops) which you have zero control of which 1 item you receive. It will be even worse when more items are brought into the Black Market."
Hier Treyarchs kompletten Patch-Notes zum Update von Reddit:
"COD Points are also now live on PS4, with availability on other platforms to follow next week. COD Points can be used to acquire additional Nebulium Plasma in Zombies, advance through cosmetic Black Market Tiers, and access new Special Orders in the Black Market. Note: COD Points availability will be rolling out globally throughout the day on PS4.
Special Orders provide a new content stream to unlock in the Black Market with their own set of cosmetic items. With Special Orders, players can stack each tier with multiple items to unlock at once, allowing everyone to maximize item unlocks with two items per Tier at all times and up to three items per Tier when Special Events are live (like the Halloween event live right now!). Players can choose when to acquire and start progressing through Special Orders, and only one can be active at a time. Though Special Orders will rotate on a regular basis, they will stay in your inventory once acquired until they’re completed, and you can switch between active Special Orders at any time. Once a Special Order is activated, you’ll see the new content drop in starting on the Black Market Tier you’re currently on.
Now, onto everything that’s new today:
We’ve made the following updates to the game today (Global):
General
-
Black Ops Pass owners now receive a one-time bonus of 1,000 COD Points and 300 Nebulium Plasma.
-
COD Points can now be used to advance Black Market Tiers, access Special Orders in the Black Market, and acquire Nebulium Plasma in Zombies on PS4 (other platforms to follow next week).
-
Special Orders now available in Black Market on PS4 (other platforms to follow next week).
Multiplayer
-
Create-a-Class
-
Resolved an error associated with equipping a Signature Weapon, equipping an attachment, then re-equipping the same Signature Weapon.
-
Resolved an error associated with removing a Signature Weapon with any attachment equipped.
-
Miscellaneous
-
Full parties of 6 can now play in Chaos Domination.
Zombies
-
Miscellaneous
-
Resolved an issue where Camos did not apply properly to weapons.
-
Resolved an issue where the incorrect Pack-a-Punch Camo was applied to a weapon with attachments equipped.
-
We’ve also made the following update specific to PC:
-
General
-
Incorporated changes detailed in yesterday’s console game update.
-
Enabled Timeline Editor in Theater.
-
Resolved an issue that triggered a UI error when editing an Emblem.
-
-
Stability Improvements
-
Resolved crashes during the first seconds after launching the game.
-
Resolved crashes when exiting the game.
-
Resolved crashes when dropping from a match.
-
Resolved crashes when changing the graphics settings.
-
Resolved crashes in the Battle.net checkout page.
-
Resolved rendering issues with some special effects when playing with a wide FOV.
-
Resolved rendering issues with “missing” grass in Blackout.
-
-
Weapon Balancing
-
Additional PC-specific weapon balancing is in the works, as some weapons have performed differently in the PC meta compared to consoles. Please keep an eye on /u/TreyarchPC for full PC update details."
-