Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Echtgeld-Käufe mit COD-Points auf PS4 eingeführt; andere Plattformen sollen folgen - 4Players.de



"Hauptkritikpunkt sind dabei die zähen Stufenaufstiege auf dem Schwarzmarkt. Der Fortschritt ist nicht an die individuelle Leistung der Spieler sondern an die reine Spielzeit gekoppelt. Der Aufwand dabei ist enorm. Zwar haben die Entwickler bereits einmal nachgebessert, doch die Zeit, die für einen Stufenaufstieg benötigt wird, ist nach Meinung zahlreicher Fans auch nach der Anpassung immer noch unverhältnismäßig hoch."



"No wonder the tier progression rate is so slow... If you wanted to get to Tier 200 you better be prepared to pay $200+ or grind over 250+ in-game hours, Oh and there is a time limit. This is not the way to go about it, WW2 Did it astronomically better with a ton of daily & weekly updated challenges and allowing you the option to buy the selected items you wanted (without cod points) or a 250+ hour grind. The lack of incentives in this game is very worrysome, Previous systems are significantly better. You are now having to put in around 2 hours to receive "1" item such as: Stickers, Emotes, Spray Paints and Reserves (Supply Drops) which you have zero control of which 1 item you receive. It will be even worse when more items are brought into the Black Market."



Hier Treyarchs kompletten Patch-Notes zum Update von Reddit:

"COD Points are also now live on PS4, with availability on other platforms to follow next week. COD Points can be used to acquire additional Nebulium Plasma in Zombies, advance through cosmetic Black Market Tiers, and access new Special Orders in the Black Market.COD Points availability will be rolling out globally throughout the day on PS4.



Special Orders provide a new content stream to unlock in the Black Market with their own set of cosmetic items. With Special Orders, players can stack each tier with multiple items to unlock at once, allowing everyone to maximize item unlocks with two items per Tier at all times and up to three items per Tier when Special Events are live (like the Halloween event live right now!). Players can choose when to acquire and start progressing through Special Orders, and only one can be active at a time. Though Special Orders will rotate on a regular basis, they will stay in your inventory once acquired until they’re completed, and you can switch between active Special Orders at any time. Once a Special Order is activated, you’ll see the new content drop in starting on the Black Market Tier you’re currently on.



Now, onto everything that’s new today:



We’ve made the following updates to the game today (Global):



General

Black Ops Pass owners now receive a one-time bonus of 1,000 COD Points and 300 Nebulium Plasma.

COD Points can now be used to advance Black Market Tiers, access Special Orders in the Black Market, and acquire Nebulium Plasma in Zombies on PS4 (other platforms to follow next week).

Special Orders now available in Black Market on PS4 (other platforms to follow next week).

Multiplayer

Create-a-Class Resolved an error associated with equipping a Signature Weapon, equipping an attachment, then re-equipping the same Signature Weapon. Resolved an error associated with removing a Signature Weapon with any attachment equipped.



Miscellaneous

Full parties of 6 can now play in Chaos Domination.

Zombies

Miscellaneous Resolved an issue where Camos did not apply properly to weapons. Resolved an issue where the incorrect Pack-a-Punch Camo was applied to a weapon with attachments equipped.



We’ve also made the following update specific to PC: