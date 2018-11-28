Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Update bringt neue Maps und Messer - 4Players.de

 

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Update bringt neue Maps und Messer

Die frisch veröffentlichten Karten fürden Shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 widmen sich dem Namen nach einem düsteren Thema: "Seaside Sunset" und "Firing Range Night". Entwickler Treyarch hat den Inhalt des Updates im offiziellen Subreddit aufgelistet. Ebenfalls dabei sind die Modi Hardcore Nuketown, Chaos Hardpoint und Mercenary Objective Moshpit.
Neu für Blackout-Spieler (also Battle Royale) ist ein Bowie-Messer für sofortige Schleich-Kills, welches man in Versorgungs-Kisten oder bei Zombies ergattern kann. Spieler der PS4-Fassung bekommen ein paar Extrawürste gebraten, die es anderswo noch nicht gibt: Sie finden u.a. im Multiplayer eine neue Safeguard-Playlist, bei der man einen Roboter ins feindliche Territorium eskortieren muss. Blackout-Spieler bekommen auf Sonys Konsolen Zugriff auf neue Charakter-Missionen im "Zombies Origins"-Thema, mit denen sie Dempsey, Nikolai, Takeo und Richtofen freischalten.
"SUMMARY

  • Multiplayer

    • Safeguard playlist (PS4).

    • Seaside Sunset and Firing Range Night MP maps.

    • Hardcore Nuketown, Chaos Hardpoint, and Mercenary Objective Moshpit playlists.

    • Exploit/bug fixes for Nuketown and Summit.

  • Blackout

    • Zombies Origins Character Missions (PS4).

    • Blightfather Event with lower health in Solos and Duos (PS4).

    • Bowie Knife now available on all platforms.

  • Zombies

    • Stability fixes across all maps.

  • General

    • Specialist HQ and After Action Report improvements.

ALL PLATFORMS

We’ve made the following changes on all platforms (version 262.34(54).22.0.28.0.16542 on PC):

Multiplayer

  • Playlists

    • Featured Playlist changed to Safeguard (PS4) / Hardcore Mercenary Moshpit (Xbox One and PC).

    • Hardcore Nuketown added to Featured category.

    • Chaos Hardpoint added to Featured category.

      • Hardpoints spawn in a random order

      • Score increases with each teammate on the Hardpoint

      • Score limit increased to 1000

      • 6v6

    • Mercenary Objective Moshpit added to Featured category.

      • Domination, Hardpoint, Control, Search & Destroy, Heist

      • No parties allowed

      • 5v5

  • Maps

    • Added Seaside Sunset and Firing Range Night to all playlists.

    • Closed exploits in Nuketown that allowed Ruin to grapple outside of the map.

    • Resolved an issue where the scoreboard would flash on screen after ending a game on Nuketown.

    • Resolved an issue on Summit that allowed Care Packages deployed on a ramp in the eastern part of the map to float.

  • Create-a-Class

    • Resolved an issue that removed an attachment from weapons with maximum attachments and a Clan Tag or Kill Counter equipped.

  • Challenges

    • Tactical Mask Challenge now properly tracks kills while an enemy Counter UAV is active.

Blackout

  • Weapons

    • Bowie Knife now available in Equipment Stashes, as a random drop from killing Zombies, and as a randomized item spawn in Zombies-themed locations on all platforms.

  • Character Missions

    • Zombies Origins Character Missions (Dempsey, Nikolai, Takeo, Richtofen) now available to find and complete (PS4).

  • Playlists

    • Blightfather event enabled in all playlists (PS4).

    • Reduced the health of the Blightfather in Solo and Duo playlists.

Zombies

  • Gameplay

    • IX

      • Resolved an issue where sliding under a Blade Trap without taking damage would not contribute to another player’s challenge.

  • Stability

    • General

      • Fixed a crash that could occur occasionally when using Anywhere But Here.

      • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a player disconnected while another player was downed.

      • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a player disconnected during Fast Travel.

    • IX

      • Fixed a crash that could occur when killing enemies with traps in IX.

      • Fixed additional crashes related to a player helping another with challenges in IX.

General

  • Specialist Headquarters

    • Improved Torque tutorial mission scripting.

  • After Action Report

    • After Action Report in Multiplayer and Blackout will now display all earned Tier Rewards and allow the player to scroll through the Tier Rewards menu."



Quelle: Reddit
