Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Update für alle Plattformen; Erweiterung Grand Heist startet auf PC und Xbox One - 4Players.de

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Shooter
Entwickler: Treyarch
12.10.2018
Alias: Black Ops IV , Black Ops IIII
Test: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Test: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Test: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Update für alle Plattformen; Erweiterung Grand Heist startet auf PC und Xbox One

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Shooter) von Activision Blizzard
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Shooter) von Activision Blizzard - Bildquelle: Activision Blizzard
Am 19. Februar 2019 veröffentlichen Activision und Treyarch bekanntlich die Erweiterung "Operation Grand Heist" für Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 auf der PlayStation 4. PC- und Xbox-One-Spieler wurden gestern bedient. In dem Add-on kehrt Outrider als Spezialist zurück. Zudem werden u.a. zwei neue Blackout-Destinationen, neue Herausforderungen und Belohnungen versprochen.

Mit dem Update kommt laut Dualshockers.com z.B. ein neues Ausrüstungs-System in Blackout hinzu - demnach werden Gegenstände neuerdings vertikal im Ausrüstungsmenü gestapelt. Wer den alten Stil bevorzugt, kann alternativ aber auch dabei bleiben:

"In addition, Treyarch also added a Hardcore Map Pack moshpit playlist to the game’s multiplayer so Black Ops Pass owners will be able to try out both of the new maps, Casino and Lockup in the challenging hardcore mode. Outside of that, the update also fixed a number of smaller bugs, including one that caused players who used Outrider to not respawn and one that was causing Search and Destroy games to crash in World League"

Zudem wurde ein weiterer Comedy-Trailer mit dem "Replacer" und "Dr. Disrespect" veröffentlicht:





Letztes aktuelles Video: The Replacer Did It


Quelle: Dualshockers.com, Reddit.com/r/Blackops4
