Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: Update für alle Plattformen; Erweiterung Grand Heist startet auf PC und Xbox One - 4Players.de

Mit dem Update kommt laut Dualshockers.com z.B. ein neues Ausrüstungs-System in Blackout hinzu - demnach werden Gegenstände neuerdings vertikal im Ausrüstungsmenü gestapelt. Wer den alten Stil bevorzugt, kann alternativ aber auch dabei bleiben:
"In addition, Treyarch also added a Hardcore Map Pack moshpit playlist to the game’s multiplayer so Black Ops Pass owners will be able to try out both of the new maps, Casino and Lockup in the challenging hardcore mode. Outside of that, the update also fixed a number of smaller bugs, including one that caused players who used Outrider to not respawn and one that was causing Search and Destroy games to crash in World League"
Zudem wurde ein weiterer Comedy-Trailer mit dem "Replacer" und "Dr. Disrespect" veröffentlicht:
The Replacer and @DrDisrespect are the perfect partners.— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) 26. Februar 2019
Play as Outrider, drop into a new Blackout location, unlock new weapons and more in Operation Grand Heist, available now on all platforms. #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/8Rlj6vfaWH
