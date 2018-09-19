Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain: Trailer von der Tokyo Game Show - 4Players.de

Im zweiten Trailer zu Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain zeigt D3Publisher die dritte mobile Bodentruppe mit dem Titel "Heavy Striker" (neben "Trooper" und "Jet Lifter"). Im Video stellt der "Heavy Striker" seine Feuerkraft unter Beweis und kämpft u. a. gegen den gigantischen Beizal und gegen die an Skorpione erinnernden Deathstalker. Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain soll irgendwann im nächsten Jahr für PlayStation 4 erscheinen.
"The EDF series moves away from its traditional series and into new territory with this new project. Developed by Yuke's, with a theme song by Takashi Niigaki and creatures designed by Ryu Oyama for an EDF game that has never been seen before. Welcome to Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain. Set on planet Earth devastated by war, this new adventure joins the EDF as they continue to battle to save the world."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Tokyo Game Show 2018 Trailer
von Marcel Kleffmann,