The Invisible Hours: VR-Krimi bekommt klassische TV-Umsetzungen für Xbox One, PS4 und PC - 4Players.de

    The Invisible Hours: VR-Krimi bekommt klassische TV-Umsetzungen für Xbox One, PS4 und PC

    Mit The Invisible Hours gelang dem spanischen Entwickler Tequila Works ein faszinierendes erzählerisches VR-Experiment (zum Test). Mit dem VR-Headset konnte man frei in einem Krimi herumspazieren, der sich parallel an mehreren Orten eines Anwesens abspielte - inklusive der Möglichkeit die Zeit vor- und zurückzuspulen. Laut dem Twitter-Auftritt der Entwickler können bald auch VR-Verächter ganz klassisch am TV spielen: Umsetzungen für Xbox One, PS4 und PC erscheinen demnach am 24. April.

    Bislang war der Titel für Oculus Rift, HTC Vive und PlayStation VR erhältlich. Raúl Rubio Munárriz bestätigte auf Nachfrage, dass Besitzer der VR-Versionen ein kostenloses Update für die Bildschirm-Fassung bekommen.

    bwort schrieb am
    Habe es mir aufgrund des Tests hier geholt. Finde es grossartig! Im Prinzip kann die Geschichte ja auch ohne vr funktionieren, aber nicht für mich :D
