My Time at Portia: Harbour-Update für den Early-Access-Bauernhof - 4Players.de

Auszug aus dem Change-Log:
Added:
- Added first version of Steam achievement system. Mission related achievements will not unlock if you've already finished the mission. You will need to restart the game and finish that mission again.
- Added new main stories about Higgins, Flying Pigs adventurer Mali, fixing harbor, and long distance bus orders.
- Added missions about Gust and Ginger. Part of mission will only be triggered after marriage.
- Added sewing machine, which can upgrade character's outfit.
- Adjusted the research order and added an option to accelerate the research speed. Players will get the result based on their priority. Handing in more disks can speed up research progress.
- Assembly station can be upgraded to level 3, and can automatically assemble items.
- Home can be upgraded to level 4.
- When crafting items in the worktable, the system will find raw materials automatically from the bag and chests.
- Crafting can help to gain experience. Helper Ack and spouse collecting products can also gain experience.
- Added chests for helpers, so that the helpers can only use the raw materials and fuels from this chest.
- The helper will place all the products they've collected into the chest by the front door.
- Added smart dash in the fighting system. The character can dash to attack the enemy if they're in range.
- Added level 3 hazardous dungeon in desert.
- Added new fighting animation for Sam and Remington.
- Added more products in the inspection mini game.
- Can re-name the workshop at City Hall.
- Added new instructions in the Commerce Guild manual.
- Added attributes of dishes in the cooking recipe.
- Added the annual competition for the builders. The builders in the top three can get rewards from the Commerce Guild. Scores in the ranking system will be reset at the beginning of each year.
- Added consumables that can improve characters attributes permanently.
- Added one more room with several exhibition stands in museum.
- Added new decorations in A&G Construction.
- Added fish tank in museum. Player will get rewards when they collect all kinds of fish, and collect all Emperor fish.
- Added a venom shotgun. It can be crafted in level 2 worktable.
- Added colourful llama as a new ride.
- Can catch colourful llama in the wild.
- Can dye furniture.
- Items can be placed into backpack by pressing 'R' while holding them.
- Added new area - highland.
- Added IK. NPC will face the player when you say hi to them.
- Added more items for Pinky - including scratching board and cat tree.
- Ack will send player a gift on the 20th of each month.
- Added conversations for Mint, Mars, and Mei.
- Added the interaction animation - massage.
- Added item apology bear - to remove jealous status from NPC.
- Added/updated part of NPCs voice acting.
- The shortcut bar selection cursor can cycle through from last slot back to the first slot.
- Added bus route, so players can enjoy the scenery.
- A special UI will pop out when players get a new rare item. And the animation of opening a chest has been removed.
- Added picture frame. Can choose a picture from the album.
- Can change lip color in barber shop.
- Added home log, which will record two days events of helpers.
- Language input is banned while the player is moving.
- Added changelist and credit in the main menu.
- NPC can level up.
- Added one summer background music.
- Added light on miner's hat.
- Added the diagram for the water storage in Emily's Well 2.