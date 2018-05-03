Oculus Go: Autarkes VR-Headset (ohne Kabel) ab einem Preis von 219 Euro erschienen - 4Players.de

Die Bildwiederholungsrate liegt bei 72 Hertz, der Blickwinkel bei 100 Grad. Sogar der Sound ist direkt integriert, so dass man sich nicht verheddert: Anders als bei Oculus Rift oder HTC Vive Pro liegen allerdings keine eingebauten Kopfhörer auf den Ohren, sondern der Sound kommt aus schmalen Schlitzen in der Kopfbandhalterung. Wer sich das schlecht vorstellen kann, sollte einen Blick auf die offizielle Website werfen: Dort wird das Gerät in einer interaktiven Animation von allen Seiten gezeigt und erklärt. Möchte man besseren Sound, lässt sich alternativ auch ein eigener Kopfhörer per 3,5mm-Audiobuchse anstöpseln. Eine Besonderheit für Brillenträger sind die in Zusammenarbeit mit FramesDirect.com vertriebenen Linsen, die auf individuelle Sehstärke angepasst werden können.
Laut einem Test von Arstechnica.com werkelt im Gehäuse das Chip-System Snapdragon 821, das Ende 2016 in technisch starken Smartphones steckte (damals mitunter in der ähnlichen Version 820). Auch der Rest der technischen Ausstattung (z.B. 3GB RAM) liege etwa im Bereich von Android-Smartphones des Weihnachtsgeschäfts 2016. Ein Nachteil sei, dass Oculus Go lediglich "three degrees of freedom" (3DOF) bietet. Das Tracking ermögliche also problemlos Kopfdrehungen. Sobald man sich in eine Richtung lehne, werde die Illusion aber durchbrochen, weil das Tracking die Bewegung nicht entsprechend nachmacht. "Positional Tracking" oder gar das Aufstehen oder Gehen sei also nicht möglich, was natürlich die eigentliche Mobilität des Systems untergräbt - ähnlich wie bei Gear VR, so Arstechnica. Die offizielle Website erläutert:
"Dank atmungsaktiver Gewebe, Schaumstoff-Spritzgießverfahren und anderer fortschrittlicher Materialien fühlt sich die Oculus Go auch nach längerem Tragen noch leicht und bequem an. Die weichen, verstellbaren Riemen sorgen für eine sanfte aber sichere Befestigung des Headsets.
Egal, ob du ein Kunstwerk zauberst oder dich durch ein Abenteuer bewegst – deine natürlichen Bewegungen werden über Sensoren innerhalb des Controllers in die VR übertragen. Mit der Oculus App kannst du die neuesten VR-Spiele, -Apps und -Erlebnisse entdecken und herunterladen, auch wenn du dich gerade nicht in der VR befindest. Schließe deine Oculus Go einfach an dein Smartphone an, um dein Gerät im Handumdrehen zu konfigurieren und anzupassen."
Inhaltlich richtet sich das System offenbar primär an Konsumenten von nur bedingt interaktiven VR-Erlebnissen und 3D-Filmen: Im Fokus des Angebots stehen Kanäle wie Netflix, Hulu, Discovery VR oder RedBull TV. Auch einige bekannte Spiele wie VR Karts (Sprint), Catan VR, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Darknet oder Cloudlands VR Minigolf wurden bereits umgesetzt. Über 1000 Apps werden beworben, wobei es sich jetzt auszuzahlen scheint, dass Oculus schon bei Gear VR mit Samsung zusammenarbeitete: Bei vielen Erfahrungen scheint es sich um entsprechend angepasste Apps aus dem gemeinsamen Oculus-Store zu handeln:
"From original content featuring world-class IPs to tried-and-true Gear VR classics and beyond, there’s plenty to keep you busy in the headset—and more surprises on the way! Click here to learn more.
New Ways to Enjoy Entertainment and Connect with Friends
From live events and binge-worthy TV series to social experiences, your own curated content, and more, Oculus Go offers immersive entertainment at your fingertips.
Oculus Rooms
Originally released for Gear VR, Oculus Rooms is a place to hang out with friends in VR while you enjoy social activities like playing tabletop games, watching TV and movies, sharing photos, and listening to music. You can also jump into other VR apps together with friends when you want to start a new adventure.
With Oculus Go, we’re releasing a major update for Oculus Rooms. You’ll find a fully redesigned and customizable environment, more life-like avatars, the tabletop game Boggle from Hasbro coming this month (with Monopoly and Trivial Pursuit brand experiences coming soon), and the ability to watch full-length movies from among the hundreds of top titles in the Oculus Store.
Oculus Venues
Oculus Venues is your ticket to live social events in VR like concerts, sports, and comedy nights. It’s a great way to get closer to the things you love and connect with other fans while enjoying new perspectives or checking out the action from any angle—and it’s launching on May 30 for both Oculus Go and Gear VR!
Oculus Venues features a diverse lineup of high-quality events you won’t want to miss including Major League Baseball games, stadium shows from top-selling artists like Vance Joy in partnership with AEG Presents, movie screenings from Lionsgate, and a range of experiences in partnership with NextVR like ICC soccer, intimate gigs with emerging musicians from School Night at the Bardot, and standup events like Gotham Comedy Club. Clear your calendar and stay tuned for the full schedule of events.
Oculus TV
Today at F8, we unveiled Oculus TV—a brand-new way to experience your favorite serialized content. A custom-built 3D environment with a massive screen and virtual seating area, Oculus TV also serves as a convenient hub to launch your favorite individual VR entertainment apps, like Hulu and SHOWTIME. Oculus TV is launching later in May with partners like Pluto TV, Red Bull TV, and the Facebook video app for TV—and even more partners like ESPN coming later this year.
Oculus Gallery
Get totally immersed in your panoramic and 360° photos and watch your videos in a virtual home theater! With Oculus Gallery, you can easily stream your personal media from Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, your phone, and more—all from your Oculus Go headset.
Where to Buy
You can order Oculus Go today at oculus.com in 23 countries or from select retailers in the US including Amazon, Best Buy (online and in-store), and Newegg. And for companies looking to bring the convenience of standalone VR to their employees and customers, we’ve added Oculus Go to the Oculus for Business program!
Through a new bundle including a commercial license, extra facial interfaces, a WW power adaptor, and dedicated customer support, everything from training to sales and out-of-home marketing will be easier and more affordable than ever before. Pre-orders are open now, including bulk orders, and ship later this summer. Visit oculus.com/business to get started."
