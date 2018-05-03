Oculus Go: Autarkes VR-Headset (ohne Kabel) ab einem Preis von 219 Euro erschienen - 4Players.de



New Ways to Enjoy Entertainment and Connect with Friends

From live events and binge-worthy TV series to social experiences, your own curated content, and more, Oculus Go offers immersive entertainment at your fingertips.





Oculus Rooms

Originally released for Gear VR, Oculus Rooms is a place to hang out with friends in VR while you enjoy social activities like playing tabletop games, watching TV and movies, sharing photos, and listening to music. You can also jump into other VR apps together with friends when you want to start a new adventure.

With Oculus Go, we’re releasing a major update for Oculus Rooms. You’ll find a fully redesigned and customizable environment, more life-like avatars, the tabletop game Boggle from Hasbro coming this month (with Monopoly and Trivial Pursuit brand experiences coming soon), and the ability to watch full-length movies from among the hundreds of top titles in the Oculus Store.





Oculus Venues

Oculus Venues is your ticket to live social events in VR like concerts, sports, and comedy nights. It’s a great way to get closer to the things you love and connect with other fans while enjoying new perspectives or checking out the action from any angle—and it’s launching on May 30 for both Oculus Go and Gear VR!

Oculus Venues features a diverse lineup of high-quality events you won’t want to miss including Major League Baseball games, stadium shows from top-selling artists like Vance Joy in partnership with AEG Presents, movie screenings from Lionsgate, and a range of experiences in partnership with NextVR like ICC soccer, intimate gigs with emerging musicians from School Night at the Bardot, and standup events like Gotham Comedy Club. Clear your calendar and stay tuned for the full schedule of events.





Oculus TV

Today at F8, we unveiled Oculus TV—a brand-new way to experience your favorite serialized content. A custom-built 3D environment with a massive screen and virtual seating area, Oculus TV also serves as a convenient hub to launch your favorite individual VR entertainment apps, like Hulu and SHOWTIME. Oculus TV is launching later in May with partners like Pluto TV, Red Bull TV, and the Facebook video app for TV—and even more partners like ESPN coming later this year.





Oculus Gallery

Get totally immersed in your panoramic and 360° photos and watch your videos in a virtual home theater! With Oculus Gallery, you can easily stream your personal media from Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, your phone, and more—all from your Oculus Go headset.

Where to Buy

You can order Oculus Go today at oculus.com in 23 countries or from select retailers in the US including Amazon, Best Buy (online and in-store), and Newegg. And for companies looking to bring the convenience of standalone VR to their employees and customers, we’ve added Oculus Go to the Oculus for Business program!





Through a new bundle including a commercial license, extra facial interfaces, a WW power adaptor, and dedicated customer support, everything from training to sales and out-of-home marketing will be easier and more affordable than ever before. Pre-orders are open now, including bulk orders, and ship later this summer. Visit oculus.com/business to get started."

