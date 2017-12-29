Gary Corriveau (Designer Lead): We're really happy you liked Guacamelee! We are certainly doing our best to make sure the game plays as smoothly as possible. We’ve been bringing people into the studio to play the game and almost always make adjustments based on their feedback. We’ll be continuing to do that with increased frequency between now and launch. Trial and error game play is not on our list of goals that we want to achieve!We've created many new enemies for Guacamelee! 2. We're still testing and fine tuning them and may add even more as we move forward; but only if they fill a gap in our current roster. We want to make sure that new enemies push players toward questioning their play style and approaching encounters in new ways. I can say that some of these new enemies will be surprising and quite spectacular when they’re first encountered by players.Gary Corriveau: We're striving to retain the core values of the first game; to further refine and build upon them. But at the same time it’s important that we create a fresh experience with an epic new story, additional mechanics to explore and some unexpected twists to the overall structure of the game. You can also expect a pretty robust upgrade system.We've also been putting a great deal of effort into the visuals. We’ve preserved the vivid art style of Guacamelee!, but we’ve added some stunning lighting and animation effects that really make it stand out as something new.Gary Corriveau: We put a great deal of attention and effort into the chicken side of things! New combat and navigation mechanics, upgrades and a good chunk of unique content.Chicken Shot is one of those new mechanics, it allows you to shoot up or dive down diagonally with tremendous speed and force allowing you to smash enemies from above or below and navigate tight and dangerous spaces. There’s a good vocabulary of new mechanics; overall combat is quite viable in chicken form but has a very different flavor to it than fighting as Juan.Gary Corriveau: We would love to have an online co-op mode. However, due to the importance of the timing and responsiveness required for the tight style of gameplay, we feel that the potential is too high for diminishing the player experience.Gary Corriveau: In Guacamelee!, the ability to swap between the world of the living and the world of the dead created some very unique gameplay opportunities. Particularly when gameplay objects and enemies could sometimes exist in only one or the other dimension.Dimension waves are an evil aberration - strips of living and dead world dimensions exist in the same area. And, they move around in different ways, forcing players to stay on their toes. Pieces of the world can disappear under your feet, enemies you are about to pummel may suddenly slip into another dimension when a wave washes over them.This mechanic really shines when it's coupled with the on demand dimension swapping skill, allowing you to invert those waves at will. You really have to play it to wrap your head around it.Gary Corriveau: We're completely focused on the Guacamelee! 2 release on PlayStation 4 right now.