 

Guacamelee! 2: Erscheint bald für die Switch und später für die Xbox One - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Guacamelee! 2
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: DrinkBox Studios
Publisher: -
Release:
21.08.2018
21.08.2018
21.08.2018
2018
Test: Guacamelee! 2
87
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Guacamelee! 2
87
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns [PC] - 13,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Surge [PC] - 10,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire [PC] - 25,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Anno 2205 Ultimate Edition [PC] - 11,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire [PC] - 13,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM  [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition  [PC] - 4,40 (Gamesplanet)
  • Alien: Isolation - The Collection  [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 3  [PC] - 8,50 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Guacamelee! 2: Erscheint bald für die Switch und später für die Xbox One

Guacamelee! 2 (Action) von
Guacamelee! 2 (Action) von - Bildquelle: DrinkBox Studios
Ab dem 10. Dezember können auch Switch-Besitzer ihre Vorliebe für alles comichaft-stereotype Mexikanische zelebrieren: Laut Gematsu.com erscheint dann das Action-Adventure Guacamelee! 2 der DrinkBox Studios für Nintendos Konsole. Auf der Xbox One geht es im Januar 2019 los.

Vorbesteller bekommen demnach 10 Prozent Rabatt und Besitzer der "Super Turbo Championship Edition" 30 Prozent Rabatt. Aye Caramba! Zudem wurde das erste der zwei kostenpflichtigen Download-Pakete für PS4 und PC veröffentlicht:

"Dubbed “Tree Enimigos,” the add-on costs $2.99 / Euro 2.49 and adds El Muñeco, Uay Pek, Jaguar Javier as playable characters, each with their own unique attributes. The pack will also come to Switch and Xbox One when those versions launch. The second add-on pack, “Proving Grounds,” will launch in December for $3.99 / Euro 3.49. It features 15 unique challenges where you can unlock Flame Face, Chamoya, Coscorrona, Ramirez, Uay Coco, and two other (secret) playable characters, each with their own unique attributes."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Fazit


Quelle: Gematsu.com

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am