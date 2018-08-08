Bow to Blood: Luftschiff-Kämpfe für PSVR im Release-Trailer - 4Players.de

Der PSVR-Titel Bow to Blood versetzt den Spieler in eine bizarre Welt voller Luftschiffe und soll am 28. August erscheinen. Wie die Arcade-Action abläuft, lässt sich bereits in Trailern begutachten. Entwickler Tribetoy hat zwei Videos veröffentlicht, in denen die Fantasy-Gameshow gezeigt wird, in der sich der Spieler in der luftigen Arena beweisen muss.





"Take command

Stand at the bridge of your mighty airship, with immersive high-tech controls that respond to your touch as you pilot the ship, task your crew, aim weapons, route power - and even pull your trusty sidearm when the enemy gets too close for comfort.



Make friends or foesâ

Your rivals in Bow to Blood have their own motivations, objectives, and personalities. Assist your fellow challengers and gain their support, or exploit them for personal gain and earn their enmity. The choice is yours, but choose carefully - challengers will remember how you have treated them, and in the Arena, grudges die hard.



Every playthrough is unique

Randomized encounters and a rotating cast ensure no two experiences will be the same. Play over and over again to discover new environments, opponents, and encounters."