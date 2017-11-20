No Heroes Here
Echtzeit-Strategie
Release:
Q2 2018
Q2 2018

No Heroes Here: Pixelige Burgverteidigung erscheint 2018 für PS4 und Switch

No Heroes Here (Strategie) von Mad Mimic Interactive
No Heroes Here (Strategie) von Mad Mimic Interactive - Bildquelle: Mad Mimic Interactive
Freunde mittelalterlichen Gemetzels mit einer Vorliebe für dicke Pixel können sich bereits seit Anfang Oktober in den PC-Titel No Heroes Here stürzen. Entwickler Mad Mimic Interactive hat angekündigt, dass im zweiten Quartal 2018 auch Besitzer einer PlayStation 4 oder Switch bedient werden. Die Verteidigung einer Burg in "Noobland" kann alleine oder kooperativ mit insgesamt bis zu vier Spielern angegangen werden. Auch Crafting und Plattform-Elemente sollen eine Rolle spielen:

"The Kingdom of Noobland is at war and its heroes are gone! With the death of the last hero, it's up to the non-heroes to save the Kingdom. Teamwork is key as players must cooperate to craft ammunition, load cannons, and fire upon hordes of enemies to defend castles all across the land. No Hero Here's frantic co-op play is the kind of experience that either builds friendships or crushes them!"


Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer


Quelle: Pressemitteilung

Kommentare

Flextastic schrieb am
MrLetiso hat geschrieben: ?
vor 17 Minuten
Flextastic hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 11:57
 no more heroes? no heroes here? no more heroes here?
:Kratz:
Well played :lol:
boah, vor dir ist ja nix sicher :mrgreen:
mafuba schrieb am
Kostet 14.99 USD im Steam shop.
Für Switch wird dann bestimmt gleich 29.99 USD verlangt...
MrLetiso schrieb am
Flextastic hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 11:57
 no more heroes? no heroes here? no more heroes here?
:Kratz:
Well played :lol:
Flextastic schrieb am
ah, der titel wurde korrigiert ;)
Levi  schrieb am
Naja, der neueste wird wohl ne Art retro-game Sammlung (nicht das zwei das irgendwie auch schon war)... Dachte, dass wäre jetzt eines der enthaltenen games
schrieb am

