No Heroes Here: Pixelige Burgverteidigung erscheint 2018 für PS4 und Switch

Freunde mittelalterlichen Gemetzels mit einer Vorliebe für dicke Pixel können sich bereits seit Anfang Oktober in den PC-Titel No Heroes Here stürzen. Entwickler Mad Mimic Interactive hat angekündigt, dass im zweiten Quartal 2018 auch Besitzer einer PlayStation 4 oder Switch bedient werden. Die Verteidigung einer Burg in "Noobland" kann alleine oder kooperativ mit insgesamt bis zu vier Spielern angegangen werden. Auch Crafting und Plattform-Elemente sollen eine Rolle spielen:"The Kingdom of Noobland is at war and its heroes are gone! With the death of the last hero, it's up to the non-heroes to save the Kingdom. Teamwork is key as players must cooperate to craft ammunition, load cannons, and fire upon hordes of enemies to defend castles all across the land. No Hero Here's frantic co-op play is the kind of experience that either builds friendships or crushes them!"Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer