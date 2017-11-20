Golem Gates: Mix aus RTS und Kartenspiel im Early-Access erhältlich

Entwickler Laser Guided Games hat das Strategiespiel Golem Gates angekündigt und einen Zeitplan für die unterschiedlichen Fassungen präsentiert. Der "Mix aus RTS und Kartenspiel" ist auf Steam bereits im Early-Access erhältlich und soll dort am 28. März als Vollversion starten. Zur offiziellen Website geht es hier.





In Steams Vorabfassung ist laut Beschreibung bereits der voll funktionstüchtige Multiplayer mit "1v1 and 2v2 matchmaking, custom player bouts, and local AI bot matches" enthalten. Auch ein Arcade-Modus für bis zu zwei Spieler lässt sich bereits ausprobieren, und zwar in statischen sowie prozedural generierten Umgebungen.



"In a desolate land ravaged by ancient wars, you are the Harbinger, an outcast with the ability to manipulate and command nanites from ‘The Ash’– a leftover power manifesting itself in your barren world’s atmosphere. Ancient warrior machines spawn from Golem Gates while an unseen force compels you to take up arms. Wielding the power hidden within ‘The Ash’, you’ll battle the golems and unravel the mysteries surrounding their long-lost creators."

