Stoneshard: Rollenspiel mit Pixel-Optik und Roguelike-Elementen angekündigt

Travel across the lands of Aldor. Explore procedurally-generated lands and cities, liberate villages, plunder caverns and dungeons for fame and loot.

Lead the Caravan. Find new allies and persuade them to join you as you build up the Caravan of Companions. Keep the morale high enough to avoid quarrels, and remember - each follower has his own goals, views and traits.

Become a true warrior. As you progress, your character will develop attributes, learn helpful skills and obtain traits and talents. Build a hero in a unique way that matches your playstyle!

Survive the overwhelming odds. Getting cut in half by a skeleton’s broadsword or having a ghoul rip your throat out are just a few among many ways to die in StoneShard - struggle with hunger, thirst, injuries, fear, insanity and various maladies.

Fend off invaders. Try out the vast arsenal of weapons, equipment and enhancing potions. Take part in a fair, face-to-face combat, hunt down your prey using stealth, or cast mystical spells to vanquish those who stand in your path.

Pray for. Maintain balance between several rival deities or choose a single patron - and receive astonishing power for a terrifying price.

Die… to fight another day. The player character only has one life, but his death won’t mean the end of the game - continue your journey with another hero as a leader of the Caravan, keeping part of your progress.

Ink Stains Games hat mit Stoneshard ein Rollenspiel angekündigt, das mit Pixel-Optik, Roguelike-Elementen und rundenbasierten Kämpfen aufwarten soll. Dabei will man sich vor allem mit dem Follower-System von anderen Spielen des Genres abheben: Während man das Abenteuer als einsamer Söldner beginnt, kann man nach und nach andere Leute davon überzeugen, sich dem Kampf gegen das Böse anzuschließen. Allerdings wird man nicht nur mit Gegner konfrontiert, sondern die Karawane muss sich ganz im Stil von The Banner Saga auch Hunger, Schmerzen, Angst und Streitereien innerhalb der Gruppe auseinandersetzen.Die Veröffentlichung von Stoneshard ist für 2018 angesetzt. Vorher will das Team von Ink Stains Games allerdings noch über eine Kickstarter-Kampagne um Unterstützung für das Projekt bitten. Zu den geplanten Features heißt es:Letztes aktuelles Video: Reveal Teaser