Stoneshard: Rollenspiel mit Pixel-Optik und Roguelike-Elementen angekündigt

Die Veröffentlichung von Stoneshard ist für 2018 angesetzt. Vorher will das Team von Ink Stains Games allerdings noch über eine Kickstarter-Kampagne um Unterstützung für das Projekt bitten. Zu den geplanten Features heißt es:
- Travel across the lands of Aldor. Explore procedurally-generated lands and cities, liberate villages, plunder caverns and dungeons for fame and loot.
- Lead the Caravan. Find new allies and persuade them to join you as you build up the Caravan of Companions. Keep the morale high enough to avoid quarrels, and remember - each follower has his own goals, views and traits.
- Become a true warrior. As you progress, your character will develop attributes, learn helpful skills and obtain traits and talents. Build a hero in a unique way that matches your playstyle!
- Survive the overwhelming odds. Getting cut in half by a skeleton’s broadsword or having a ghoul rip your throat out are just a few among many ways to die in StoneShard - struggle with hunger, thirst, injuries, fear, insanity and various maladies.
- Fend off invaders. Try out the vast arsenal of weapons, equipment and enhancing potions. Take part in a fair, face-to-face combat, hunt down your prey using stealth, or cast mystical spells to vanquish those who stand in your path.
- Pray for. Maintain balance between several rival deities or choose a single patron - and receive astonishing power for a terrifying price.
- Die… to fight another day. The player character only has one life, but his death won’t mean the end of the game - continue your journey with another hero as a leader of the Caravan, keeping part of your progress.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Reveal Teaser