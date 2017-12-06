Der Titel basiert auf dem gleichnamigen Brettspiel und wird ebenfalls die rundenbasierten Skirmish-Kämpfe in den Mittelpunkt rücken. Neben einem Mehrspieler-Modus, in dem sich normale Spieler auch mit VR-Taktikern messen dürfen, soll es nach Angaben von UploadVR auch eine Kampagne geben, in der man in die Rüstungen der Ultramarines schlüpft, um gegen allerlei Fraktionen zu kämpfen.
Zunächst soll das Spiel noch in diesem Jahr im Early Access auf Steam starten und dann in den folgenden sechs bis acht Monaten kontinuierlich mit weiteren Mehrspieler-Karten sowie den 24 Kampagnen-Missionen erweitert werden.
Hier die Übersicht der geplanten Features:
- Original Horus Heresy Narrative: Set in the 31st Millennium on the planet of Calth, Magos Ohmnal Sarc commands a unit of Ultramarines. When he discovers corrupted data in the data stream, Sarc is confronted with a faction of aggressive Word Bearers and a devastating plot of corruption within the Imperium that introduces untold threats and schemes against the Emperor. The original story was written by Black Library author Rob Sanders.
- A Living Battlefield: While players decide on their next action or wait on their opponent, the world around them continues to animate and fight.
- Multiplayer Skirmish Mode: Players can choose between the Ultramarines and Word Bearers factions. Units include Legionaries, Veteran Legionaries, Sergeants and a cast of characters armed with everything from bolters to melta guns to assault cannons. More character classes will be added up until the final game release.
- Cross-Platform Multiplayer Matchmaking: Play on either gaming PC, HTC Vive or Oculus Rift. As a turn-based game, PC verses VR provides no gameplay advantages, only differing user experiences of the world.
Play In VR
- VR Mode: The “human-scale” view of Space Marine combat gives the player the feeling of being on the battlefield in a world first VR game set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.
Coming During Early Access
- Single-Player Campaign: 24 combat scenarios exploring the conflict between two factions of Space Marines, divided into 5 Acts. The story progresses linearly and each level presents unique challenges intertwined with the drama of the narrative.
- More Unit Types: Terminators, Dreadnoughts and new unit abilities.
- Single Player Skirmish verse AI: Skirmish against the AI on multi-player maps.
- More Multiplayer Maps: As each new story act is released new multi-player maps will be released as well.
- Legionaire Customization: Customize your Ultramarines and Word Bearers with armor and equipment swaps.
- Maybe a few surprises!
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer