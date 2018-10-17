Bridge Constructor Portal: Level-Editor (Steam Workshop) steht bereit - 4Players.de

 

Bridge Constructor Portal
Simulation
Publisher: Headup Games
Release:
20.12.2017
Test: Bridge Constructor Portal
75
75
 
Test: Bridge Constructor Portal
75
75
 
von ,

Bridge Constructor Portal: Level-Editor (Steam Workshop) steht bereit

Bridge Constructor Portal (Simulation) von Headup Games
Bridge Constructor Portal (Simulation) von Headup Games - Bildquelle: Headup Games
Für Bridge Constructor Portal auf PC ist ein Level-Editor als Update veröffentlicht worden. Fortan können eigene Brückenbau-Testkammern erstellt und via Steam Workshop mit anderen Spielen geteilt werden. Der Editor ist ausschließlich für die Steam-Fassung verfügbar.

Im Zuge des Updates wird Bridge Constructor Portal mit 50%-Rabatt bei Steam angeboten. Die anderen Bridge-Constructor-Teile werden ebenfalls mit Rabatt offeriert (bis zu 75%).

"Please note that a few physics bug fixes and tweaks were necessary. The fixes affect some of the test chambers you already built: The anchor points in levels 35, 38, 42, 44, 51 had to be shifted slightly and thus require minimal adaptations of your constructions, Perhaps, though not necessarily, other test chambers might as well need small changes, depending on your solutions. We are sorry for the inconveniences."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Die ersten zehn Minuten


Quelle: Headup Games

