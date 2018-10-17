Bridge Constructor Portal: Level-Editor (Steam Workshop) steht bereit - 4Players.de

Für Bridge Constructor Portal auf PC ist ein Level-Editor als Update veröffentlicht worden. Fortan können eigene Brückenbau-Testkammern erstellt und via Steam Workshop mit anderen Spielen geteilt werden. Der Editor ist ausschließlich für die Steam-Fassung verfügbar.
Im Zuge des Updates wird Bridge Constructor Portal mit 50%-Rabatt bei Steam angeboten. Die anderen Bridge-Constructor-Teile werden ebenfalls mit Rabatt offeriert (bis zu 75%).
"Please note that a few physics bug fixes and tweaks were necessary. The fixes affect some of the test chambers you already built: The anchor points in levels 35, 38, 42, 44, 51 had to be shifted slightly and thus require minimal adaptations of your constructions, Perhaps, though not necessarily, other test chambers might as well need small changes, depending on your solutions. We are sorry for the inconveniences."
von Marcel Kleffmann,