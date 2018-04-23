Fade to Silence: Fear-Update: Region "The Pit", zwei Gefolgsleute und ein Schneetornado - 4Players.de

Neu sind darüber hinaus die beiden Gefolgsleute Gani, the Survivor und Ezra, the Alchemist. Die Anhänger im Lager fangen nun auch an, die Ressourcen (Brennholz und Lebensmittel) zu nutzen, die in der Zufluchtsstätte aufbewahrt werden. Das Fear-Update ist das dritte der vier geplanten großen Early-Acccess-Updates.
We just released the FEAR update for @FadeToSilence. Patch notes here: https://t.co/DsQkq4xati— Black Forest Games (@BlackForestTeam) 23. April 2018
Enjoy a small glimpse into the Pit. #fearthesilence #endlesswinter made with #UE4 pic.twitter.com/MKF9YFzkkd
Change-Log Build [1.0.885] (Auszug)
New features
- New region: The Pit
- New follower Gani, the Survivor
- New follower Ezra, the Alchemist
- Implemented snow tornado in The Pit
- New resource upkeep system in the refuge
- Reverse finisher animations and mechanic for monsters
Letztes aktuelles Video: Early Access Trailer