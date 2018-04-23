Fade to Silence: Fear-Update: Region "The Pit", zwei Gefolgsleute und ein Schneetornado - 4Players.de

Fade to Silence
Survival-Abenteuer
Entwickler: Black Forest Games
Publisher: THQ Nordic
Release:
14.12.2017

Fade to Silence - Fear-Update: Region "The Pit", zwei Gefolgsleute und ein Schneetornado

Fade to Silence (Simulation) von THQ Nordic
Fade to Silence (Simulation) von THQ Nordic - Bildquelle: THQ Nordic
Für die Early-Access-Version von Fade to Silence ist das dritte große Update "Fear" erschienen. Mit dem Update kommt die neue Region "The Pit" ins Spiel, in derem Zentrum eine Raffinerie liegt. Auch neue Ressourcen-Sammelzonen gibt es in dem Gebiet, das wiederum sehr weit vom eigenen Unterschlupf entfernt ist. Zudem treibt in dem Areal ein Schneetornado sein Unwesen.

Neu sind darüber hinaus die beiden Gefolgsleute Gani, the Survivor und Ezra, the Alchemist. Die Anhänger im Lager fangen nun auch an, die Ressourcen (Brennholz und Lebensmittel) zu nutzen, die in der Zufluchtsstätte aufbewahrt werden. Das Fear-Update ist das dritte der vier geplanten großen Early-Acccess-Updates.


Change-Log Build [1.0.885] (Auszug)
New features
  • New region: The Pit
  • New follower Gani, the Survivor
  • New follower Ezra, the Alchemist
  • Implemented snow tornado in The Pit
  • New resource upkeep system in the refuge
  • Reverse finisher animations and mechanic for monsters

Letztes aktuelles Video: Early Access Trailer


Quelle: Black Forest Games, THQ Nordic

