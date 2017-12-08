In the Valley of Gods
Adventure
Entwickler: Campo Santo
Publisher: -
Release:
kein Termin

von ,

In the Valley of Gods: Neues Einzelspieler-Abenteuer von Campo Santo (Firewatch) in Ägypten

In the Valley of Gods (Adventure) von
In the Valley of Gods (Adventure) von - Bildquelle: Campo Santo
Die Entwickler von Firewatch (Campo Santo) haben mit In the Valley of Gods (Im Tal der Götter) ein Einzelspieler-Abenteuer für PC, Mac und Linux angekündigt. In dem Spiel erkundet man in den 1920ern ein abgelegenes und uraltes Tal in der ägyptischen Wüste, um einen Film zu drehen. Aber auf der Suche nach einer Entdeckung, die Ruhm und Reichtum bringen könnte, soll man aber nicht jeder Person trauen können ...  

"From the team that brought you Firewatch, In the Valley of Gods is a sprawling narrative experience in remote, 1920's Egypt. You are Rashida, a disgraced former explorer and filmmaker given one last shot at the adventurous life you desperately miss. Somewhere, beyond the endless miles of dunes, ruins, and tombs lies an incredible archaeological discovery - but it can't be found without the help of Zora, the former partner you vowed never to work with again."

Letztes aktuelles Video: The Game Awards 2017 Ankündigung


Quelle: Campo Santo

