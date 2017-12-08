Witchfire: Düsterer Fantasy-Shooter von The Astronauts (The Vanishing of Ethan Carter)

The Astronauts, die Entwickler von The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, haben mit Witchfire einen Ego-Shooter für PC angekündigt, der in einer düsteren Fantasywelt spielen wird. In der Pressemitteilung heißt es, dass die Entwickler, die in der Vergangenheit an Painkiller und Bulletstorm mitgearbeitet hatten, diesmal in Sachen Gameplay und Tonalität etwas Neues ausprobieren wollen. Wie bei The Vanishing of Ethan Carter wird eine Photogrammetrie-Technik (3D-Scan von realen Objekten) zum Einsatz kommen.
"The reason we're launching the teaser so early is simply to let everyone know that we're alive and kicking, and how radically different this new project of ours is compared to our previous game, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. That change in direction isn't anything new for the core team, though. The three co-owners of The Astronauts were also the co-owners of People Can Fly, as well as the creative leads behind shooters like Painkiller and Bulletstorm. While Witchfire is also a shooter, we're aiming to make a game unlike anything we have done in the past, both in tone and in game mechanics."
von Marcel Kleffmann,