Operation Apex: Exklusive Unterwasser-Expedition für HTC Vive veröffentlicht

Curiscope und die HTC Vive Studios haben heute Operation Apex veröffentlicht, das exklusiv für das VR-Headset HTC Vive entwickelt wurde. Dabei handelt es sich um ein interaktives VR-Erlebnis, in dem man die Tiefen der Meere erkundet. Als Forschungsassistent taucht man mit den besten Marine-Biologen der Welt ab, um sich gemeinsam auf die Suche nach dem bisher größten Weißen Hai zu begeben. Allerdings wird man dabei auf viele andere Wesen der Ozeane treffen und diese analysieren, die weiter unten auf der Nahrungskette stehen. Gleichzeitig wird man Einblicke in das faszinierende Ökosystem der Unterwasserwelt bekommen, die zunehmend von der Verschmutzung durch Plastik, Abfall und weitere Faktoren bedroht wird.
Screenshot - Operation Apex (HTCVive)
Dazu Ben Kidd, Chief Creative Officer und Mitbegründer von Curiscope: “"As we all begin to come to terms with how deep our activity on land is impacting the ocean, we’re offering you awe and wonder along with some uncomfortable truths. We are all really excited to invite you underwater, for an adventure. To explore and discover the wonder of our oceans and its inhabitants ‘first hand’. Unlock the secrets we've hidden, witness the light and the darkness of the ocean for yourself, and go away with a deeper sense of connection between the land and the sea.
"
Operation Apex ist via Steam
zu einem Preis von knapp 20 Euro erhältlich und benötigt zwingend das VR-Headset HTC Vive.
