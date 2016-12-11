Allgemein: Ehemaliger Kommandant der Royal Air Force schlägt Spieler als mögliche Piloten von Kampfdrohnen vor - 4Players.de

Allgemein
Sonstiges
Release:
Ehemaliger Kommandant der Royal Air Force schlägt Spieler als mögliche Piloten von Kampfdrohnen vor

Greg Bagwell, ein nicht mehr aktiver Kommandant bei der britischen Royal Air Force (RAF), machte den Vorschlag, dass das Militär in Zukunft vermehrt auf junge Spieler aus dem "PlayStation bedroom" als mögliche Piloten für Kampfdrohnen setzen sollte, dies ist einem Bericht bei The Guardian zu entnehmen. Bagwell überwachte im letzten Jahr die Operationen der RAF-Reaper-Drohne im Irak und in Syrien. Er führt als Argument an, dass sich Spieler in dreidimensionalen Umgebungen, in denen sie sich physisch nicht befinden, seiner Ansicht nach gut zurechtfinden würden. Normalerweise würde die Royal Air Force auf Piloten aus den eigenen Reihen setzen, aber die Nachfrage sei momentan zu groß - zumal die psychischen Belastungen der Drohnen-Piloten auch ziemlich hoch seien.

Auszug aus The Guardian: 'Explaining the demand for drone operators, Bagwell said: "We need to test harder whether we can take a young 18- or 19-year-old out of their PlayStation bedroom and put them into a Reaper cabin and say: 'Right, you have never flown an aircraft before [but] that does not matter, you can operate this'." (...) He added: "In order to be a very good Reaper operator you need that three-dimensional view of what is going on around you, even though you are 3,000 miles away. You are playing three-dimensional chess in your mind, so you understand how the various pieces fit together in terms of prosecuting a target."'

Quelle: The Guardian, PCGamesN

Kommentare

JeffreyLebowski schrieb am
Ich hab da mal ne Doku gesehen wo die so ne Drohne mit dem XBOX Pad gesteuert haben. Also von daher geht das wohl etwas schneller mit den anlernen als wenn jemand zum ersten Mal so ein Pad in der Hand hat. 8)
|Chris| schrieb am
News der Kategorie "Some guy somewhere on the world said something" :>
hydro-skunk_420 schrieb am
Schon ziemlich krass, aber bietet sich halt an.
Etwas verstörend ist halt, dass die Jungs mit dem Job wohl Spaß haben werden...
greenelve schrieb am
Das war ein Thema vor ca. 30 Jahren. Zumindest die Angst, so könne es kommen.
