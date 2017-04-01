Allgemein: Peripheriegeräte-Hersteller Mad Catz Interactive ist bankrott - 4Players.de

Allgemein
Sonstiges
Peripheriegeräte-Hersteller Mad Catz Interactive ist bankrott

Der Peripheriegeräte-Hersteller Mad Catz Interactive ist bankrott und hat (in Kanada und in den USA) Insolvenz angemeldet. Das Unternehmen ist vor allem für Gaming-Mäuse (RAT), Tastaturen (Strike), Mauspads, Fight-Sticks, Controller und Tritton-Headsets bekannt. Mad Catz Interactive hat den Geschäftsbetrieb zum 30. März 2017 eingestellt. Alle noch verwertbaren Waren etc. sollen verkauft werden, um die ausstehenden Schulden zu begleichen. Die Geschäftsführung ist zurückgetreten und alle Angestellten (die Zahl der Betroffenen ist unbekannt) wurden entlassen. Mad Catz wurde 1989 gegründet.

Mad Catz hatte schon 2015 mit Verlusten zu kämpfen. Das Unternehmen hoffte auf Rock Band 4 und investierte viel Geld in die Entwicklung der Instrumente, aber die Investition zahlte sich nicht aus. Schon im Februar 2016 wurde die Belegschaft um 40 Prozent reduziert. Gegenüber Kotaku erklärte eine anonyme Quelle aus dem Mad-Catz-Umfeld, dass die Insolvenz lange Zeit absehbar war und die letzten "Produktneuheiten" nur leicht angepasste Varianten von alten Produkten waren.

Karen McGinnis (President and Chief Executive Officer): "Regrettably and notwithstanding that for a significant amount of time the Company has been actively pursuing its strategic alternatives, including various near term financing alternatives such as bank financing and equity infusions, as well as potential sales of certain assets of the Company or a sale of the Company in its entirety, the Company has been unable to find a satisfactory solution to its cash liquidity problems. The Board of Directors and management would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of the Company's employees in support of its business, especially during the time that the Company faced financial difficulties. The Company would also like to thank the vendors and professional service providers who have supported the Company's efforts during this time."

Quelle: Kotaku, Globalnewswire

Kommentare

Hans Hansemann schrieb am
Ehrlich gesagt wunderts mich das die überhaupt so lange durchgehalten haben. Schon damals war der ihr kram immer mega der schrott.
Stalkingwolf schrieb am
MadCatz stand für mich immer als Hama der Gaming Hardware. Schrott und maßlos überteuert.
Temeter  schrieb am
MadCatz war so ziemlich das perfekte Beispiel für schrottige Gamerhardware. Grotesk überteuert, billig produziert, und größtenteils mieses Design. Schade nur, dass die damals Saitek aufgekauft hatten. Die Marke wurde schon weiterverkauft, aber wer weiß, wie viel von denen noch übrig ist.
btw, geschrieben auf einer 8+ Jahren alten Saitek Tastatur, die perfekt funktioniert, wenn immer meine moderneren Tastaturen mal wieder den Geist aufgeben. :Blauesauge:
Lumilicious schrieb am
MadCatz hatte schon nen ziemlich schlechten Ruf unter Leuten die teure PC Peripherie kauften und das lag überwiegend am Design der Produkte. Das sah alles viel zu extrem aus.
Genau den gleichen Weg geht momentan Logitech mit ihren neuesten Mäusen. Die G900 sieht genauso scheiße aus wie die RAT Mäuse von MadCatz.
Ich finds natürlich schade das sie Bankrott sind, aber irgendwie find Ichs nachvollziehbar. Hoffe die finden alle nen neuen Job.
stormgamer schrieb am
BigEl_nobody hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 13:48
 Kindischer als Razzzzor? :mrgreen:
Das nicht unbedingt, aber kindischer als z.b. professionelles Material von Logitech oder Bigben. Alleine schon die Madcatz strike 7-Tastatur...
Ich stelle jetzt hier auch nicht die Qualität der Sachen in frage, hatte selbst noch nie was von Madcatz benutzt. Nur frage ich mich halt ob die Designfrage da doch am Downfall beigetragen hat. Ich z.b. verstecke auch nicht gerade mein "Gamer-Hobby", aber ne 710+ war mir bereits " peinlich genug", also mit dem design schon an der Grenze.
