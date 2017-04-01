Allgemein: Peripheriegeräte-Hersteller Mad Catz Interactive ist bankrott - 4Players.de

Ehrlich gesagt wunderts mich das die überhaupt so lange durchgehalten haben. Schon damals war der ihr kram immer mega der schrott.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Peripheriegeräte-Hersteller Mad Catz Interactive ist bankrott
Der Peripheriegeräte-Hersteller Mad Catz Interactive ist bankrott und hat (in Kanada und in den USA) Insolvenz angemeldet. Das Unternehmen ist vor allem für Gaming-Mäuse (RAT), Tastaturen (Strike), Mauspads, Fight-Sticks, Controller und Tritton-Headsets bekannt. Mad Catz Interactive hat den Geschäftsbetrieb zum 30. März 2017 eingestellt. Alle noch verwertbaren Waren etc. sollen verkauft werden, um die ausstehenden Schulden zu begleichen. Die Geschäftsführung ist zurückgetreten und alle Angestellten (die Zahl der Betroffenen ist unbekannt) wurden entlassen. Mad Catz wurde 1989 gegründet.
Mad Catz hatte schon 2015 mit Verlusten zu kämpfen. Das Unternehmen hoffte auf Rock Band 4 und investierte viel Geld in die Entwicklung der Instrumente, aber die Investition zahlte sich nicht aus. Schon im Februar 2016 wurde die Belegschaft um 40 Prozent reduziert. Gegenüber Kotaku erklärte eine anonyme Quelle aus dem Mad-Catz-Umfeld, dass die Insolvenz lange Zeit absehbar war und die letzten "Produktneuheiten" nur leicht angepasste Varianten von alten Produkten waren.
Karen McGinnis (President and Chief Executive Officer): "Regrettably and notwithstanding that for a significant amount of time the Company has been actively pursuing its strategic alternatives, including various near term financing alternatives such as bank financing and equity infusions, as well as potential sales of certain assets of the Company or a sale of the Company in its entirety, the Company has been unable to find a satisfactory solution to its cash liquidity problems. The Board of Directors and management would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of the Company's employees in support of its business, especially during the time that the Company faced financial difficulties. The Company would also like to thank the vendors and professional service providers who have supported the Company's efforts during this time."
