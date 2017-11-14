Allgemein: Bossland: Honorbuddy und andere Bots werden eingestellt; Blizzard soll Spieler ausspionieren - 4Players.de

Nach dem jahrelangen Rechtsstreit zwischen Blizzard Entertainment und der Bossland GmbH hat das deutsche Software-Unternehmen nun bekanntgegeben, die Produkte Honorbuddy (Bot für World of WarCraft), Lazymon (PC-Emulator für Pokémon Go), Buddywing (Bot für Star Wars: The Old Republic) und Hearthbuddyâ (Hearthstone-Bot) einzustellen. Diejenigen, die noch über eine Lizenz verfügen, können die Tools bis zum 31. Dezember 2017.
Im Statement von Bossland heißt es: "It has always been our opinion that Honorbuddy provides no edge, except to empower players with less time than others to enjoy the game like anyone else. Many disagree, not in the least Blizzard, but being able to provide this service to those players has always been a goal of ours, and something we have been happy to do for the past 8 years."
Zugleich wirft die Bossland GmbH dem World-of-WarCraft-Entwickler vor, dass sie die Privatsphäre der Spieler verletzten und ihre PCs ausspionieren würden, da angeblich die Anwendungen ausgelesen werden sollen, die im Hintergrund laufen, um "unerwünschte Programme" ausfindig zu machen. "It saddens us to close these services, but the recent advancements from Blizzard's side are only possible because of their decision to compromise the privacy of their players. While WoW runs, the game is continuously scanning the user's computer with the capability to send back exactly which applications the user is running, and in some situations even going as far as sending back window titles of any window on the computer. These things happen even if WoW is running in the background, and even without logging in to a character. Fighting this war as long as we have is something no one has done before, and no one will do in the future. It is not quite over yet, but we need to adapt to these new circumstances to even stand a chance of continuing in the future."
von Marcel Kleffmann,