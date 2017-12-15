Earth Romancer: Animé-Prügler im Stil von Smash Bros. startet Crowdfunding-Kampagne

"Dash or jump through projectiles for intense bullet-hell style fighting.

Spawn stage objects while fighting and manipulate the environment to your advantage

Unique character-specific air actions.

Two modes of play! Choose Redshift or Blueshift modes or play a combination of both and switch mid-combat.

Geht es nach den Lunar Hare Studios, fliegen bald nicht nur in Super Smash Bros. die Fäuste: Ihr Beat-em-up Earth Romancer soll ein ähnlich spaßiges Getümmel bieten und kann ab sofort auf fig.co monetär unterstützt werden. Stilistisch erinnern die Kämpfer hier eher an einen Animé, als Vorbild wird in der Pressemitteilung Marvel vs Capcom genannt.40 Tage vor Kampagnenende steht der Zähler bei knapp 17.000 der angepeilten 100.000 Dollar. Das Download-Spiel bekommt man bereits ab einer Summe von 20 Dollar. Als Plattformen sind zum Start im ersten Quartal 2019 der PC sowie nicht näher spezifizierte "Konsolen" geplant; die Entwicklung wird vom "kompetitiven Spieler" Blank Mauser betreut. Das grundsätzliche Bewegungsschema orientiert sich an Nintendos Prügler, es soll allerdings mit Kombo-Ketten und "erfinderischen Mechaniken" angereichert werden:

Earth Romancer is set in a fictional universe called Xamsara, which is inhabited by Arcanum, mystical creatures of otherworldly power that are attracted to the emotions and dreams of people. Throughout Earth Romancer you will also get to know the various races that populate Xamsara and their symbiotic relationship with the Arcanum. It's an intricate, world-building experience filled with intrigue, drama, and beauty. “From hyperspace roads to wandering terraformers, Earth Romancer will merge sci-fi and fantasy concepts to create an inspiring canvas for years to come. Help us paint a world that ignites the imagination of people all over, and share in our game’s financial success” said Mauser."



