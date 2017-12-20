Shooty Fruity: Projektillastiges Obstgemetzel der Assembly-Entwickler für VR-Headsets erschienen

Von der Verschwörungsgeschichte zum Fruchtsalat: Nach dem nur bedingt geglückten Mystery-Krimi The Assembly (und diversen kleineren Titeln) wandelt der britische Entwickler nDreams auf den Spuren von Fruit Ninja. Das aktuelle VR-Spiel Shooty Fruity ist seit gestern für PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift und HTC Vive erhältlich und läuft genau so ab, wie es der Titel suggeriert: Da im Krämerladen das Obst einen Aufstand startet, muss man es mit allerlei Schusswaffen in Einzelteile zerbersten.
Damit das saftige Gemetzel nicht zu leicht wird, soll man nebenbei offenbar auch noch am Fließband andere Lebensmittel sortieren - wie der Trailer veranschaulicht:
"nDreams, the UK’s leading purveyor of virtual reality produce, has announced that Shooty Fruity is now ripe for consumption on PlayStation®VR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, priced at 19.99 Euro/$19.99/£15.99. Designed from the ground up for VR and motion controllers, Shooty Fruity challenges players to scan, pack and serve across multiple jobs, all whilst firing stacks of guns at mutant fruit.
Featuring unique multi-tasking gameplay mechanics only possible on VR platforms, blast perilous pomegranates, bloody blueberries, savage strawberries, and more hilariously deadly fruit while doing your job. Progress through your career from a produce scanning, pistol wielding inductee to a Gatling Gun-firing human blender! Newly revealed content, hot off the Super Megamart conveyor, include the game’s third job role - Packing parcels in the warehouse - and the Slow-mo power up, which takes bullet-time combat to a new level of berry-bursting depravity. In between the numerous shifts, new weapons can be purchased in the staff room, the game’s central hub where players can also customize and test their load out, including, automatic shotguns, rocket launchers and more, or check out their high scores on the leaderboard arcade machine."
von Jan Wöbbeking,