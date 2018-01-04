Spotted Shark Studio und JB Gaming Inc. wollen offenbar das unterhaltsame Prinzip der Lost Vikings aufleben lassen. Ähnlich wie im Amiga-Klassiker rätseln sich auch in Grave Danger drei Freunde (Dante the Cowboy, Elliot the Wizard und Malice the Reaper) mit ihren kombinierten Fähigkeiten durch Plattformwelten.Die "Ultimate Edition" des bereits erhältlichen PC-Titels soll u.a. zehn neue Levels enthalten und erscheint laut Pressemitteilung am 25. Januar auf Steam sowie im dritten Quartal für PS4, Xbox One und Nintendo Switch.



Grave Dangers gameplay is about utilizing each character's unique abilities to solve puzzles. The player will switch between these characters and master their movements and attacks, guiding our heroes further into the story. Manage your party and keep everyone alive. Nobody likes a dead teammate. Don't leave your heroes unattended in a dangerous spot or they might get beat up!



Teamwork is essential in Grave Danger. Each character must pull their weight and traverse the world to safety. Dante the cowboy is capable of climbing vertical walls. Malice the reaper can float horizontally across chasms and through narrow and dangerous areas. Elliot the wizard has magical elevation and can jump again once mid-air.



Core features:



- Firewalls

- 30 levels (With update) Full Controller & Big Picture support.

- 3 unique characters all with different attack and jump abilities.

- 3 unique worlds with different enemies for each.

- The 3 worlds feature different kinds of puzzles.

- Player gets a grade at the end of each level prompting them to re-play for a higher grade.

collectibles in every level in the form of wanted posters.

- when a player dies, they return as a ghost and must return to their graveyard (checkpoint) to revive.This allows more mobility giving them the ability to explore in this form.



Ultimate Edition Features:



- 10 new levels for a total of 30 levels.

- UI Overhaul on level selection screen

- Turrets that fire purple projectiles that harm characters.

- Turrets that fire green projectiles that players can use as a bounce pad.

- Platforms that rotate depending on which end the player stands.

- A rideable bird that jumps and can run over spikes and other hazards"