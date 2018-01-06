yopparai schrieb am 06.01.2018 um 21:13 Uhr

Horizon hätte sicher mal was verdient, aber nicht ausgerechnet nen Preis für Audio. Nicht in einem Jahr mit Spielen wie NieR... ?Best Design? oder besonders ?Best Technology? könnte ich mir für Horizon aber sicher vorstellen. Von seiner Technik her war das stellenweise wirklich beeindruckend. Beeindruckender als Uncharted, denn die Optik in einer Open World hinzubekommen ist schon ne Leistung, da braucht man nicht drumrum reden.