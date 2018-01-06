Die meisten Nominierungen in den unterschiedlichen Kategorien (jeweils sechs) haben The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild und Horizon Zero Dawn erhalten. Für jeweils drei Auszeichnungen wurden Cuphead, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, NieR: Automata und PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds vorgeschlagen.
Die Awards werden am 21. März 2018 um 18:30 (PDT; hierzulande: 22. März um 2:30 Uhr) bei der Game Developers Conference 2018 in San Francisco verliehen. Wer die Preise in den Spezial-Kategorien "Pioneer", "Ambassador" und "Lifetime Achievement" erhalten wird, soll demnächst verraten werden.
GAME OF THE YEAR
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)
- NieR: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Honorable Mentions: Cuphead (StudioMDHR), What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive), Persona 5 (P-Studio / Atlus), Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory), Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive), Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Larian Studios), Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall / Finji)
BEST AUDIO
- Cuphead (StudioMDHR)
- NieR: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Honorable Mentions: Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo), Star Wars: Battlefront II (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom), Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision), Persona 5 (P-Studio / Atlus), Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall / Finji)
BEST DEBUT
- Team Cherry (Hollow Knight)
- Sidebar Games (Golf Story)
- StudioMDHR (Cuphead)
- Infinite Fall (Night in the Woods)
- Jason Roberts / Buried Signal (Gorogoa)
Honorable Mentions: Game Grumps (Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator), Terrible Toybox (Thimbleweed Park), Team Salvato (Doki Doki Literature Club!), Lizardcube (Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap)
BEST DESIGN
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- NieR: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix)
Honorable Mentions: Cuphead (StudioMDHR), Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive), What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive), Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Larian Studios), Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy), Prey (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
BEST MOBILE GAME
- Reigns: Her Majesty (Nerial / Devolver Digital)
- Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh and Sylvain Tegroeg)
- Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)
- Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive)
- Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs / ARTE France / Playdius)
Honorable Mentions: Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo), Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems and Nintendo EPD / Nintendo), Old Man's Journey (Broken Rules), Flipflop Solitaire (Zach Gage), Gnog (KO_OP / Double Fine Productions)
INNOVATION AWARD
- Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
- Everything (David OReilly / Double Fine Productions)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)
Honorable Mentions: Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory), Cuphead (StudioMDHR), NieR: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix), Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo), Tacoma (Fullbright), Pyre (Supergiant Games)
BEST NARRATIVE
- Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall / Finji)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks)
Honorable Mentions: NieR: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix), Tacoma (Fullbright), Persona 5 (P-Studio / Atlus), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo), Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Larian Studios), Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
BEST TECHNOLOGY
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- Assassin's Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Honorable Mentions: Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks), Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment), NieR: Automata (PlatinumGames / Square Enix), Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom)
BEST VISUAL ART
- Persona 5 (P-Studio / Atlus)
- Cuphead (StudioMDHR)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall / Finji)
Honorable Mentions: Gorogoa (Jason Roberts / Buried Signal / Annapurna Interactive), Star Wars Battlefront 2 (EA DICE / Electronic Arts), Assassin’s Creed Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft), Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision), Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Ninja Theory), Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
BEST VR/AR GAME
- Superhot VR (SUPERHOT Team)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft)
- Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Honorable Mentions: Farpoint (Impulse Gear / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality (Owlchemy Labs / Adult Swim Games), Luna (Funomena), Robo Recall (Epic Games), Gnog (KO_OP/ Double Fine Productions), Doom VFR (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)