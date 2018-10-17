Omensight: Switch-Umsetzung im November; Definitive Edition für PC und PS4 mittels Update - 4Players.de

 

Omensight
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Spearhead Games
Publisher: Spearhead Games
Release:
15.05.2018
15.05.2018
11.2018
Omensight: Switch-Umsetzung im November; Definitive Edition für PC und PS4 mittels Update

Omensight (Action) von Spearhead Games
Omensight (Action) von Spearhead Games - Bildquelle: Spearhead Games
Das Action-Rollenspiel Omensight erscheint auch für Switch. Laut Angaben bei Gematsu peilen die Entwickler von Spearhead Games eine Veröffentlichung im November auf der Konsole von Nintendo an. Derweil steht auf dem PC bereits jetzt ein Update zur Verfügung, mit dem der Titel zur Definitive Edition aufgewertet wird. Neben üblichen Bugfixes wurden dabei auch einige inhaltliche Ergänzungen vorgenommen. So greifen Gegner z.B. nicht länger von außerhalb des sichtbaren Bildschirmausschnittes an und es gibt jetzt die Möglichkeit, über das Pause-Menü jederzeit zum "Baum des Lebens" zurückzukehren. Am 26. Oktober soll das Update 1.04 auch für die PS4 veröffentlicht werden.

Hier eine Übersicht der Patch Notes:

    Post-ending content:
        Added a not-bleak conclusion.
        Added ability to visit loops of previous acts.

    General:
        Added option to return to the Tree of Life in the pause menu.
        Enemies no longer attack from off-screen.
        Hor+ for 21:9 resolutions.
        Level streaming improvements.
        Visual assets optimization.

Bug Fixes

    Fixed progression blockers in the encounters on the Fury.
    Fixed Temple boss fight in Act 2.
    Fixed explosive barrel explosion timer not slowed down by Delay of Fate.
    Fixed Delay of Fate triggering twice.
    Fixed companions not always performing a co-op kill.
    Fixed hitting an NPC with a Phantom Blast during a decision moment didn’t count as a choice.
    Fixed final boss attack not damaging the player.
    Fixed final boss disappearing when using a Lethal Flurry
    Fixed localization issues.
    Fixed controller rumble not stopping when hitting a barrel to end a boss fight
    Fixed Energy Orb turning forever around Harbinger.
    Fixed Energy level 1 Orb not visible with Sword Upgrade level 5.
    Much more!

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer


Quelle: Gematsu

