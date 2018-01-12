Auf Switch haben Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild und Super Mario Odyssey die Oberhand. Auf dem 3DS dominieren die Pokémon mit Ultrasonne, Sonne und Ultramond die ersten drei Plätze. Meistverkaufte Wii-U-Games waren The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Minecraft Wii U Edition inkl. Super Mario Mash-Up sowie Super Mario 3D World Selects.
Die deutschen Games-Charts werden monatlich vom BIU - Bundesverband Interaktive Unterhaltungssoftware und GfK Entertainment ermittelt und beinhalten ausschließlich Verkäufe im Einzelhandel bzw. Boxed-Versionen (ohne Digitalverkäufe).
PS4
- FIFA 18
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Grand Theft Auto 5
Xbox One
- FIFA 18
- Call of Duty: WW2
- Grand Theft Auto 5
PC
- Die Sims 4
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17
Nintendo Switch
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo Wii U
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Minecraft Wii U Edition inkl. Super Mario Mash-Up
- Super Mario 3D World Selects
Nintendo 3DS
- Pokémon Ultrasonne
- Pokémon Sonne
- Pokémon Ultramond
PS3
- FIFA 18 - Legacy Edition
- FIFA 17
- Grand Theft Auto 5
Xbox 360
- FIFA 18 - Legacy Edition
- Minecraft
- FIFA 17