Verkaufscharts: Deutschland
Publisher: Media Control / GfK
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Verkaufscharts: Deutschland - Top 3 der meistverkauften Spiele im Jahr 2017 pro Plattform

Das Marktforschungsunternehmen GfK hat die meistverkauften Spiele des Jahres 2017 in Deutschland benannt. FIFA 18 war auf PS4, Xbox One, PS3 und Xbox 360 der meistverkaufte Titel. Silber und Bronze der PS4- und Xbox-One-Jahresauswertung holen jeweils Call of Duty: WW2 und Grand Theft Auto 5. Bei den PC-Charts führt Die Sims 4 vor GTA 5 und Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17.

Auf Switch haben Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild und Super Mario Odyssey die Oberhand. Auf dem 3DS dominieren die Pokémon mit Ultrasonne, Sonne und Ultramond die ersten drei Plätze. Meistverkaufte Wii-U-Games waren The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Minecraft Wii U Edition inkl. Super Mario Mash-Up sowie Super Mario 3D World Selects.
 
Die deutschen Games-Charts werden monatlich vom BIU - Bundesverband Interaktive Unterhaltungssoftware und GfK Entertainment ermittelt und beinhalten ausschließlich Verkäufe im Einzelhandel bzw. Boxed-Versionen (ohne Digitalverkäufe).

PS4
  1. FIFA 18
  2. Call of Duty: WW2
  3. Grand Theft Auto 5

Xbox One
  1. FIFA 18
  2. Call of Duty: WW2
  3. Grand Theft Auto 5

PC
  1. Die Sims 4
  2. Grand Theft Auto 5
  3. Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17

Nintendo Switch
  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo Wii U
  1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  2. Minecraft Wii U Edition inkl. Super Mario Mash-Up
  3. Super Mario 3D World Selects

Nintendo 3DS
  1. Pokémon Ultrasonne
  2. Pokémon Sonne
  3. Pokémon Ultramond

PS3
  1. FIFA 18 - Legacy Edition
  2. FIFA 17
  3. Grand Theft Auto 5

Xbox 360
  1. FIFA 18 - Legacy Edition
  2. Minecraft
  3. FIFA 17

Quelle: GfK Entertainment

ronny_83 schrieb am
VincentValentine hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 19:30
 ja aber du vergisst, es kommen ja immer neue Gamer dazu? Kinder werden älter und erreichen schließlich den Punkt wo sie ihre erste Konsole bekommen.
Stimmt. Jedes Jahr werden wieder welche 12 Jahre und holen sich dann GTA 5 :lol: (lustig im Sinne, dass es wahrscheinlich wirklich so ist :P ).
VincentValentine schrieb am
CJHunter hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 16:59
VincentValentine hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 16:15
CJHunter hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 15:48
 GTA 5 kann ich irgendwie nicht nachvollziehen. Das Fifa und cod auf den ersten beiden Plätzen zu finden sind dürfte mittlerweile keine Überraschung mehr sein. Aber das ein 3 Jahre altes Spiel immer noch auf dem treppchen steht, obwohl dieses Jahr nun wirklich sehr sehr gute games games erschienen sind (auch viele exklusives) erschliesst sich mir nicht.
GTA 5 das ist Mario der neuen Generationen bzw der PS und Xbox Konsolen
Ja aber jeder der GTA 5 spielen will oder wollte wird es sich doch seit 2013 (auf ps4/one 2014) doch mittlerweile gekauft haben. Top 10 von mir aus, aber Top 3 Sorry, kann ich wie gesagt nicht nachvollziehen. Scheinbar kaufen sich das die leute 2-3 mal für die ps4 ^^.
Das persona oder nier nicht auftauchen, die sind halt eher weniger Mainstream. Hätte auf Platz 3 mit Horizon gerechnet, eigentlich auch erwartet.

ja aber du vergisst, es kommen ja immer neue Gamer dazu? Kinder werden älter und erreichen schließlich den Punkt wo sie ihre...
EllieJoel schrieb am
Was ist daran unfassbar Mario Kart ist eine der bekanntesten Spiele Serien die es gibt auf der Welt und absoluter Lokaler MP King. Finde daran gar nichts unfassbar.
Antimuffin schrieb am
Dennisdinho hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 17:04
 Unfassbar, wie Mario Kart 8 Deluxe die beiden Großen schlägt. Verkauft sich auf der ganzen Welt blendend, aber für ein eigentliches Remaster schon extrem beeindruckende Zahlen.
Wenn man bedenkt, dass das Spiel sich allein auf der Wii U ca. 8(!) Millionen Mal verkauft hat, ist das noch unfassbarer.
Dennisdinho schrieb am
Unfassbar, wie Mario Kart 8 Deluxe die beiden Großen schlägt. Verkauft sich auf der ganzen Welt blendend, aber für ein eigentliches Remaster schon extrem beeindruckende Zahlen.
