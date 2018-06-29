Mario Tennis Aces: Neues Update bringt Einstufungssystem für Spieler - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Mario Tennis Aces
Tennis
Entwickler: Nintendo
Publisher: Nintendo
Release:
22.06.2018
Test: Mario Tennis Aces
78
Jetzt kaufen ab 50,99 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Mario Tennis Aces
Ab 55.95
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Xbox One S 500 GB Rocket League Bundle + FIFA 18 - 179,00 (Amazon)
  • 3 Blu-rays für 18,00 (Amazon)
  • Disney Classics: 3 Blu-rays kaufen, 2 zahlen (Amazon)
  • Doom [Xbox One] - 13,50 (Amazon)
  • Intergalaktische Sommer-Aktion: Mega-Rabatte auf Steam
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - 20,00 (GOG)
  • Shadowrun Returns Deluxe - gratis (Humble Store, solange Vorrat reicht)
  • Konami-Sale, u.a. Metal Gear Solid 5 - 13,49 (Humble Store)
  • Warhammer Vermintide 2 - 17,69 (IndieGala)
  • Alien Isolation: The Collection - 11,49 (IndieGala)
  • Far Cry 5 - 44,99 (GamersGate)
  • Aven Colony - 10,19 (Fanatical)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Mario Tennis Aces: Neues Update bringt Einstufungssystem für Spieler

Mario Tennis Aces (Sport) von Nintendo
Mario Tennis Aces (Sport) von Nintendo - Bildquelle: Nintendo
Mit dem jüngst veröffentlichten Update 1.1.1 führt Nintendo beim Tennisspiel Mario Tennis Aces u.a. ein Einstufungssystem der Spieler für Online-Turniere ein, das ab dem 1. Juli angewendet werden soll. Dabei startet jeder mit einer Wertung von 2000 Punkten. Schlägt man sich gut in den Online-Matches, wandert der Wert nach oben, für Verlierer geht es dagegen abwärts.

Sollten die Einstufungen der Kontrahenten allerdings zu weit auseinander liegen, gibt es unter Umständen keine Veränderungen an der Einstufung des Siegers. Bei einem Abbruch der Netzverbindung soll dagegen das aktuelle Ergebnis der Partie in die Wertung einfließen.

Darüber hinaus wurden leichte Anpassungen am Abenteuermodus vorgenommen, insbesondere hinsichtlich des Gegnerverhaltens und der Menge an Energie, die wieder aufgefüllt werden kann. Ebenso wurden kleinere Bugs aus der Welt geschafft.

Hier die Patch Notes laut Nintendo USA:

  • Changes to Online Tournaments
    • The “Rating” feature will be added to the game on July 1, 2018. Ratings scores will start at 2,000 and go up after scoring points and go down when losing points in matches. It is a score that shows how strong the player is. (The in-game ranking board will continue to be based on Total Points.)
    • In cases where there is a disconnection during a match, ratings will go up or down based on the score in that match at that time.
    • When there is great discrepancy between players in ability, a player’s rating may not go up even if they win.
  • Changes to missions in Adventure mode
    • Forest Practice Court: We have adjusted how often the opponent uses Zone Shots.
    • Forest Edge: We have adjusted how quickly the opponent responds to shots.
    • Reflection Room: We have adjusted how much Energy is refilled.
    • Royal Chamber: We have adjusted how much Energy is refilled.
  • Other changes
    • Online Tournament: We have addressed an issue of settings not aligning with Options settings when starting a match.
    • Online Tournament: We have addressed an issue of the game freezing when pressing certain buttons after there is a communication error.
    • There will be further adjustments to game balance in matches and character performance.
 

Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test


Quelle: Nintendo USA
Mario Tennis Aces
ab 50,99 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am